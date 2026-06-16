Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 8 to June 12, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from June 8 to June 12, 2026

Puteaux, June 16, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 8 to June 12, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 15th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2026:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/08/2026 FR0012435121 13,854 25.7787 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/08/2026 FR0012435121 72,431 25.7703 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/08/2026 FR0012435121 10,792 25.7753 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/08/2026 FR0012435121 90,486 25.7674 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/09/2026 FR0012435121 15,878 25.9876 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/09/2026 FR0012435121 72,829 25.9961 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/09/2026 FR0012435121 11,220 25.9977 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/09/2026 FR0012435121 91,069 25.9806 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/10/2026 FR0012435121 15,199 26.1448 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/10/2026 FR0012435121 72,662 26.1454 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/10/2026 FR0012435121 11,298 26.1508 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/10/2026 FR0012435121 92,029 26.1378 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/11/2026 FR0012435121 15,672 26.3408 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/11/2026 FR0012435121 72,892 26.3293 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/11/2026 FR0012435121 11,250 26.3196 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/11/2026 FR0012435121 91,826 26.3169 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/12/2026 FR0012435121 15,582 26.7937 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/12/2026 FR0012435121 69,681 26.7930 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/12/2026 FR0012435121 11,332 26.8003 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/12/2026 FR0012435121 92,266 26.7970 XPAR Total 950,248 26.2041



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 28th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2026.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

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