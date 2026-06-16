Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 8 to June 12, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from June 8 to June 12, 2026
Puteaux, June 16, 2026
In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 8 to June 12, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 15th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2026:
Aggregated presentation:
|Issuer name
|Issuer code
(LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total Volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)
|Platform (MIC Code)
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/08/2026
|FR0012435121
|13,854
|25.7787
|AQEU
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/08/2026
|FR0012435121
|72,431
|25.7703
|CCXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/08/2026
|FR0012435121
|10,792
|25.7753
|TQEX
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/08/2026
|FR0012435121
|90,486
|25.7674
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/09/2026
|FR0012435121
|15,878
|25.9876
|AQEU
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/09/2026
|FR0012435121
|72,829
|25.9961
|CCXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/09/2026
|FR0012435121
|11,220
|25.9977
|TQEX
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/09/2026
|FR0012435121
|91,069
|25.9806
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/10/2026
|FR0012435121
|15,199
|26.1448
|AQEU
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/10/2026
|FR0012435121
|72,662
|26.1454
|CCXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/10/2026
|FR0012435121
|11,298
|26.1508
|TQEX
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/10/2026
|FR0012435121
|92,029
|26.1378
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/11/2026
|FR0012435121
|15,672
|26.3408
|AQEU
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/11/2026
|FR0012435121
|72,892
|26.3293
|CCXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/11/2026
|FR0012435121
|11,250
|26.3196
|TQEX
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/11/2026
|FR0012435121
|91,826
|26.3169
|XPAR
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/12/2026
|FR0012435121
|15,582
|26.7937
|AQEU
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/12/2026
|FR0012435121
|69,681
|26.7930
|CCXE
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/12/2026
|FR0012435121
|11,332
|26.8003
|TQEX
|ELIS SA
|969500UX71LCE8MAY492
|06/12/2026
|FR0012435121
|92,266
|26.7970
|XPAR
|Total
|950,248
|26.2041
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 28th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2026.
Contacts
Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com
Attachment