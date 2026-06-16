Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 8 to June 12, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from June 8 to June 12, 2026

Puteaux, June 16, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 8 to June 12, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 15th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2026:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/08/2026FR001243512113,85425.7787AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/08/2026FR001243512172,43125.7703CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/08/2026FR001243512110,79225.7753TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/08/2026FR001243512190,48625.7674XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/09/2026FR001243512115,87825.9876AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/09/2026FR001243512172,82925.9961CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/09/2026FR001243512111,22025.9977TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/09/2026FR001243512191,06925.9806XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/10/2026FR001243512115,19926.1448AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/10/2026FR001243512172,66226.1454CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/10/2026FR001243512111,29826.1508TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/10/2026FR001243512192,02926.1378XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/11/2026FR001243512115,67226.3408AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/11/2026FR001243512172,89226.3293CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/11/2026FR001243512111,25026.3196TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/11/2026FR001243512191,82626.3169XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/12/2026FR001243512115,58226.7937AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/12/2026FR001243512169,68126.7930CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/12/2026FR001243512111,33226.8003TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/12/2026FR001243512192,26626.7970XPAR
 Total950,24826.2041 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 28th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2026.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 8 to June 12, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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