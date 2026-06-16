Indonesia's Healthcare Leaders Gather for Exclusive Executive Forum on AI, Cybersecurity, and the Future of Secure Healthcare Communications

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare leaders from across Indonesia will gather on June 17 at Mayapada Hospital Jakarta for an exclusive executive forum focused on one of the industry's most pressing challenges: securing healthcare communications in an era defined by artificial intelligence, escalating cyber threats, and emerging quantum computing risks. Hosted by NetSfere, in partnership with PT. Kualitas Teknologi Asia and Mayapada Healthcare, the event will bring together healthcare and technology leaders to discuss strategies for protecting patient data, enabling secure clinical collaboration, strengthening cyber resilience, and preparing for the post-quantum future.

As healthcare organizations adopt AI-powered workflows and digital care models, communication security is becoming a strategic priority. The forum will explore how providers can future-proof communications against emerging threats, including 'Harvest Now, Decrypt Later' attacks, where encrypted data intercepted today could be decrypted by future quantum computers. Attendees will gain insights into AI-powered collaboration, quantum-resilient communications, cyber resilience, and the role of secure communication in protecting patient data and maintaining operational continuity.

“Healthcare organizations are rapidly adopting AI and digital technologies, but one critical risk is often overlooked: the communication layer where sensitive patient information and clinical decisions are shared every day,” said Anurag Lal, President & CEO, NetSfere. “As quantum computing advances, healthcare leaders must prepare for 'Harvest Now, Decrypt Later' threats that could expose today's encrypted communications in the future. Our goal is to help organizations secure communications while enabling AI, compliance, and security to coexist.”

The event will also showcase insights and best practices from Mayapada Healthcare’s digital transformation journey.

Dr. Dini Handayani, MD, MARS, FISQua, FIPC, Chief Medical Officer of Mayapada Healthcare, underscored the importance of secure and trusted communication as a critical component of patient safety and quality care delivery. “Patient safety extends beyond clinical procedures; it also includes how healthcare teams communicate, collaborate, and safeguard critical patient information. As healthcare becomes increasingly connected and AI-enabled, strengthening communication security through robust governance, cybersecurity, and readiness for emerging digital threats is essential to ensuring safe, coordinated, and high-quality care. This aligns with Mayapada Healthcare’s commitment to upholding patient safety, advancing patient-centered care, and delivering excellence across every touchpoint of the patient journey,” said Dr. Dini.

Julius Kurniawan, Associate Director of Technology Mayapada Healthcare, also highlighted that a significant portion of clinical communication still takes place through channels that are not fully secure, increasing the risk of miscommunication as well as potential patient data breaches. “We recognize that patient data is protected under the Personal Data Protection Law. As healthcare continues to evolve through AI, digitalization, and greater connectivity, secure messaging is becoming increasingly critical, making it essential to have communication platforms that are secure, resilient, and future-ready, and compliant with international standards. At Mayapada Healthcare, we believe that investing in future-ready digital capabilities is key to building a healthcare ecosystem that is seamless, resilient, and truly patient-centered,” he said.

As NetSfere expands across the Asia-Pacific region, the event highlights its commitment to helping healthcare organizations adopt AI-powered, compliant, and quantum-resilient communications that strengthen cybersecurity, enhance clinical collaboration, and prepare for post-quantum challenges.

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a next-generation secure enterprise communication platform delivering AI-powered, quantum-resilient messaging to protect mission-critical communications from evolving cyber threats. A product of Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc., NetSfere provides end-to-end encrypted messaging, real-time collaboration, compliance-focused security, and centralized IT administration.

Backed by strategic partnerships with Deutsche Telekom and NTT Ltd., NetSfere helps organizations deploy secure, compliant communications worldwide. The platform supports more than 500 million subscribers and processes over a trillion messages annually.

NetSfere complies with key global standards, including FedRAMP, GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, and ISO 27001. Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Singapore. Learn more at www.netsfere.com

About Mayapada Healthcare:

Mayapada Healthcare (PT Sejahteraraya Anugrahjaya Tbk.) ("SRAJ") is a key business pillar of Mayapada Group (founded by Dato' Sri Prof. DR. Tahir in 1986) in the healthcare services sector, operating seven hospitals with over 1,200 beds and more than 1,500 professional medical teams. Mayapada Hospital has received various accreditations and awards, as well as 11 'Centers of Excellence'. The seven hospitals under Mayapada Healthcare are Mayapada Hospital Tangerang, Mayapada Hospital South Jakarta, Mayapada Hospital Bogor, Mayapada Hospital Kuningan, Mayapada Hospital Surabaya, Mayapada Hospital Bandung, and Mayapada Hospital Nusantara. The 11 'Centers of Excellence' at Mayapada Hospital include: Tahir Neuroscience Center, Tahir Uronephrology Center, Cardiovascular Center, Gastrohepatology Center, Oncology Center, Orthopedic Center, Obstetrics & Gynecology Center, Pediatric Center, Internal Medicine and Pulmonology Center, Allergy-Immunology Center, and the Mayapada Autoimmune Center Indonesia, the first and only autoimmune service center in Indonesia.

About PT. Kualitas Tekhnologi Asia (Qualitas)

PT Kualitas Teknologi Asia was founded in 2012 to help organizations maximize the value of information technology. Growing from a small team through successful project delivery and customer trust, Qualitas partners with leading providers of ERP, Business Intelligence, Supply Chain Optimization, and Education solutions, while also developing its own mobile applications. Guided by its vision to become Southeast Asia’s most innovative IT and business solutions provider, Qualitas operates offices in Indonesia (Jakarta and Surabaya), Singapore, and Malaysia.

Media Contact

NetSfere

Somya Shrivastava

Email: somya.shrivastava@infinite.com