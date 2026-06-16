Sidetrade Deploys Aimie AI Agents at Sodexo to Strengthen Finance Performance

Sidetrade Sidetrade announced the deployment of its artificial intelligence, Aimie, at Sodexo, a global leader in food services and facilities management. Aimie is an autonomous AI agent dedicated to the finance function, designed to optimize accounts receivable strategies, autonomously act on outstanding invoices, and support payment reconciliation.

Leveraging eight Aimie agents, Sodexo is introducing new AI capabilities into its billing and cash collection processes. The solution enhances collection actions, improves prioritization of customer interactions, and streamlines payment tracking, contributing to greater operational efficiency and improved service quality.

Purpose-built for corporate finance and powered by Sidetrade’s Data Lake, Aimie delivers contextual intelligence to every interaction, from purchase order through to payment allocation, through:

Calls tailored to each customer’s profile and history;

Continuous learning of payment behaviors to personalize conversations in real time;

Native integration with the Sidetrade O2C Intelligence platform, automatically updating collection strategies.

Aimie frees finance teams to focus on higher-value activities, in particular analysis and customer relationship management.

Sodexo joins a growing number of large enterprises leveraging artificial intelligence to strengthen their financial operations, a priority that is both operational and strategic.





Investor relations @Sidetrade

Christelle Dhrif 00 33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations @Sidetrade

Oli Thornton 00 44 7933 108 107 oli.thornton@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) is an AI-native Order-to-Cash (O2C) company. Its platform combines O2C applications, autonomous AI agents, and Aimie IQ, a natural-language intelligence interface that helps global organizations accelerate cash generation. Sidetrade operates the world's largest proprietary O2C Data Lake, built on more than trillion in B2B transactions and million buyer entities. This data trains domain-expert AI models that continuously monitor, reason, decide, and act autonomously across the O2C cycle. Sidetrade serves businesses in 85 countries with 450 employees across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @Sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the English version is to be taken into account.





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