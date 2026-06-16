Australian Development Investments (ADI) backs TVM Capital Healthcare’s Southeast Asia Fund

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVM Capital Healthcare today announced that Australian Development Investments (ADI) has committed up to USD $8 million to the firm's Southeast Asia Fund through its Investing in Women window. The investment supports growth capital for healthcare companies that expand access to affordable, quality care while advancing women’s leadership, workforce participation, and patient outcomes in line with the 2X Criteria.

The commitment underscores strong investor confidence in TVM Capital Healthcare's Southeast Asia strategy, its long-standing track record in healthcare, and its ability to identify and scale companies that expand access to high-quality, affordable healthcare across emerging markets. It also highlights the firm’s impact in advancing female leadership, creating meaningful employment for men and women, and addressing critical gaps in underserved areas such as women’s healthcare.

Healthcare continues to demonstrate resilience as an investment sector amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Demand for healthcare services remains driven by fundamental demographic and societal needs, creating opportunities for sustainable growth while addressing critical healthcare challenges across Southeast Asia.

With nearly four decades of global healthcare investing and operating experience and more than 15 years focused on emerging markets, TVM Capital Healthcare has built a differentiated model that combines investment expertise with hands-on operational support. The firm partners with healthcare companies that expand access to care, improve patient outcomes, strengthen healthcare infrastructure outside of the traditional hospital-setting, and support national healthcare priorities.

"We are pleased to welcome ADI as partners in our Southeast Asia Fund," said Hoda Abou-Jamra, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at TVM Capital Healthcare. "Their commitment reflects a shared conviction that healthcare is currently one of the most compelling sectors for long-term investment in Southeast Asia to achieve both superior financial performance and impact outcomes. Together, we look forward to supporting healthcare companies that expand access to quality care, strengthen healthcare systems, and create sustainable value for patients, communities, and investors.”

"At a time when many investors are seeking resilient sectors with strong long-term fundamentals, TVM Capital Healthcare's experience, local and hands-on approach, and established track record in emerging markets position the firm as a strong partner for achieving both commercial and development objectives," said Ralitsa Rizvanolli, Head of Investments from Sarona Asset Management – ADI’s investment manager.

ADI is an initiative of the Australian Government, managed by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), and is implemented by its investment manager, Sarona Asset Management, together with technical assistance partners SAGANA and OnePointFive. ADI seeks to play a catalytic role in mobilising private capital into investments that expand access to essential services, drive climate impact, and advance women’s economic participation across Southeast Asia.

TVM Capital Healthcare looks forward to working closely with ADI and its implementation partners to further strengthen the Fund's capabilities and support portfolio companies as they scale operations, enhance their gender-lens approach as well as their climate and sustainability practices, and expand access to healthcare across the region. The technical assistance resources available through the ADI, alongside investment capital, are expected to further support value creation at both the fund and portfolio company levels.

TVM Capital Healthcare’s Southeast Asia fund focuses on healthcare companies operating in high-growth sectors including specialty care for long-term and chronic conditions, disease prevention, women’s healthcare, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing. The fund seeks to capitalize on growing healthcare demand across the region, driven by rising incomes, aging populations, expanding healthcare coverage, and increasing expectations for world-class care.

ADI’s commitment follows the successful first closing of TVM Capital Healthcare's Southeast Asia Fund in September 2025 and builds on the firm's long-standing experience investing and operating healthcare businesses across emerging markets. It also follows the oversubscribed closing of TVM Capital Healthcare's US$254 million Afiyah Fund in the Middle East in 2024.

About TVM Capital Healthcare

TVM Capital Healthcare is a global private equity investor and operator focused exclusively on healthcare growth capital across Southeast Asia and the Middle East. With nearly 40 years of healthcare investing and operating experience globally and more than 15 years in emerging markets, the firm partners with companies that expand access to quality healthcare, improve patient outcomes, and strengthen healthcare systems while delivering attractive returns for investors. For more about TVM Capital Healthcare, visit www.tvmcapitalhealthcare.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Holly Radel

Head of Sustainability and Strategic Communications

TVM Capital Healthcare