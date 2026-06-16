King Faisal Specialist Hospital Showcases Applied AI Ecosystem in Radiology at HLTH Europe 2026

AMSTERDAM, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professor Ahmad AbuSalah, PhD, Director of the Digital Innovation Hub at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH), is presenting the hospital's model for building an applied artificial intelligence ecosystem in radiology during HLTH Europe 2026, taking place from June 15 to 18 in Amsterdam, highlighting how AI can move from clinical need to measurable impact through responsible governance, workflow integration, and human-centered adoption.

In his presentation, titled “Building an Applied AI Ecosystem in Radiology: From Need to Impact,” Professor AbuSalah emphasizes that successful AI adoption in healthcare depends on more than technology deployment. He outlines KFSH’s ecosystem-based approach, which brings together safe AI governance, an AI factory model, clinical expertise, partnerships, digital culture, and continuous value realization to support care quality, operational sustainability, patient experience, and institutional thought leadership.

A central point in the presentation is that AI should augment human capacity rather than replace it. Professor AbuSalah explains that KFSH’s approach is designed to support clinicians as they manage increasing patient volumes, review complex clinical documentation, reduce avoidable errors, and make more informed decisions. He notes that healthcare systems that do not transform risk facing overcrowding, long waiting times, workforce burnout, delayed care delivery, and slower adoption of innovation.

Professor AbuSalah also highlights KFSH’s applied AI governance pipeline, which covers proposal, implementation, compliance, and value assurance. The model links each AI initiative to a defined clinical or operational need, success metrics, strategic alignment, regulatory review, user commitment, continuous performance monitoring, and internal and external auditing. This framework reflects KFSH’s focus on responsible AI, localization, stakeholder engagement, compliance, accountability, sustainability, and value-driven project selection.

In radiology, Professor AbuSalah explains that AI’s role extends beyond image interpretation. He presents examples including AI support for chest X-rays, brain CTs, mammography, neurovascular stroke imaging, patient referral and acceptance, chart summarization, discharge summaries, risk and eligibility assessment, medical evaluation reports, report translation, and data-driven clinical support. He also discusses AI tools that analyze radiology reports to identify critical findings, integrate with radiology systems, and trigger alerts to care teams, helping improve response times and patient safety.

The presentation further underscores KFSH’s focus on building an applied AI culture through certification programs, workshops, challenges, hackathons, entrepreneurship initiatives, research publications, and partnerships with universities, vendors, startups, and government entities. These efforts aim to expand institutional AI capacity while ensuring innovation remains connected to real clinical and operational outcomes.

Professor AbuSalah concludes that AI is not the goal itself, but a tool to achieve better care, stronger workflows, safer decisions, and more sustainable health systems. KFSH’s participation at HLTH Europe 2026 reflects its commitment to contributing practical models for responsible AI adoption and advancing global dialogue on the future of specialized healthcare.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

For more information:

mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa