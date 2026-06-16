2026 China Road Cycling League (Shenyang · Kangping Stage) Kicks Off

SHENYANG, China, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated 2026 China Road Cycling League (Shenyang · Kangping Stage) officially opened on June 12. The opening ceremony coincided with the third day of racing, as the excitement continued to build and the entire city buzzed with sporting energy. Elite cyclists from across the country gathered in Kangping County, battling for speed and honors on a professional course set amid breathtaking ecological scenery - delivering a high-level, high-standard professional sports spectacle for the public.

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To present this national-level event with excellence, Kangping County has pooled resources and refined every procedure - from event operations and course management to competition support and spectator experience - with precision and closed-loop implementation. The route cuts through the core urban and rural areas of Kangping, connecting the vibrant cityscape with idyllic rural landscapes. All along the way, the ever-changing, picturesque scenery allows the race course to blend seamlessly with the city's natural beauty and pastoral charm - creating a cycling route with a distinctive Kangping character and making it a major highlight of the event.

Beyond a feast of sporting competition, this cycling league serves as an important window for Kangping to showcase its cityscape and cultural tourism assets. Liu Mo, director of the Kangping County Culture and Tourism Bureau, said that Kangping will leverage the event to showcase its distinctive resources across the board. By harnessing the event's power to draw crowds, it aims to boost catering, accommodation and sales of local agricultural specialties, stimulate county-level consumption, and continue to deepen the integrated development pathway of "agriculture, culture, sports, tourism and commerce". Kangping will continue to enrich its event offerings and create more distinctive cultural, sports and tourism IPs, thus empowering urban development through sports, and brightening people's lives with culture and tourism.

Source: Organizing Committee of the 2026 China Road Cycling League