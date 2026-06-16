Semiconductor Equipment Market Size to Hit USD 329.73 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiconductor Equipment Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Semiconductor Equipment Market was valued at USD 138.64 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 329.73 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.05% over 2026–2035.”

Rising AI and 5G Adoption and Government-Backed Fab Investment to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Massive semiconductor demand growth across consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications sectors will continue to drive equipment market growth in the coming years, as the multiplication of AI, IoT, and 5G technologies creates an individual expansion requirement for advanced chip manufacturing gear that existing capacity cannot fully satisfy. Investment in new fabs, foundry expansion, and government initiatives to build domestic semiconductor production capacity across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are all creating structured long-term procurement commitments that benefit equipment suppliers globally.

Semiconductor Equipment Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 138.64 Billion

: 138.64 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 329.73 Billion

: 329.73 Billion CAGR : 9.05% during 2026–2035

: 9.05% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ASML

Tokyo Electron

Lam Research

Applied Materials

KLA Corporation

SCREEN Holdings

Nikon

Canon

Hitachi High-Technologies

Advantest

Teradyne

ASM International

Veeco Instruments

Rudolph Technologies

Onto Innovation

CyberOptics Corporation

Kulicke & Soffa

MKS Instruments

Disco Corporation

Cohu Inc.

Semiconductor Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component Type: (Wafer Fabrication Equipment, Assembly & Packaging Equipment, Testing Equipment)

• By Technology: (Lithography, Etching, Deposition, Cleaning, Inspection & Metrology)

• By Application: (Foundry, Memory, Logic, Discrete & Others)

• By End User: (Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs), Foundries, Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Providers)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component Type, Wafer Fabrication Equipment Dominated the Market; Testing Equipment Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Wafer Fabrication Equipment was the largest segment, estimated to account for 48% of revenue in 2025 as it is important in semiconductor manufacturing’s front-end processes, which include lithography, deposition, and etching, which is the essential basic steps to make every advanced chip. Testing Equipment is forecast to be the fastest growing segment during 2026-2035, due to growing requirements for high-performance and defect free semiconductor systems, with increasing chip design complexity and factory dependence on quality assurance creating structured above average demand growth.

By Technology, Lithography Dominated the Market; Inspection & Metrology Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Lithography led with a revenue share of around 36% in 2025, due to its core role in patterning circuits onto semiconductor wafers, a process that grows in commercial significance with each new node generation. Inspection & Metrology is the fastest growing segment from 2026 to 2035, owing to the rising need for precision and defect detection in next-generation semiconductor manufacturing, where the growing complexity of chip designs does not allow any undetected process variations.

By Application, Foundry Dominated the Market; Memory Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Foundry dominated with approximately 40% revenue share in 2025, driven by the widespread outsourcing of semiconductor manufacturing and the aggressive global expansion of leading foundries creating high-volume chip manufacturing demand that scales directly with the global chipless fabless model's commercial growth. Memory is the fastest-growing application segment, powered by growing data storage demand from cloud computing, AI workloads, and data center expansion, along with the increasing requirement for high-speed and high-capacity memory devices creating above-average equipment procurement growth.

By End User, Integrated Device Manufacturers Dominated the Market; Foundries Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Integrated Device Manufacturers dominated with approximately 46% revenue share in 2025, driven by their sustained innovation production capability and the commercial breadth of their semiconductor portfolios spanning logic, memory, analog, and mixed-signal devices. Foundries are the fastest-growing end-user segment, driven by increasing demand for outsourced semiconductor manufacturing services globally.

Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold a significant share of 39.80% of the global Semiconductor Equipment Market by 2025 backed by the presence of major semiconductor manufacturers and equipment vendors in the US and Canada, high investment in advanced chip technologies, and strong government support for domestic semiconductor manufacturing through the CHIPS and Science Act.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region with an anticipated CAGR of approximately 10.20% during the forecast period of 2026 to 2035 due to the semiconductor manufacturing activities across China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and India. The booming consumer electronics market, the presence of a host of foundry players and the increasing investments in the fabrication plant expansion make the region the most commercially vibrant equipment procurement environment globally.

Europe Semiconductor Equipment Market Dynamics Investments in semiconductor manufacturing, strong demand from automotive and industrial sectors, and increasing adoption of semiconductor technologies for electric vehicles, industrial automation, and smart manufacturing are driving the Europe Semiconductor Equipment Market.

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Recent Developments:

October 2025: ASML expanded its EUV lithography system capabilities to support advanced node semiconductor manufacturing, enhancing chip performance and production efficiency across leading-edge foundry and IDM customers globally.

ASML expanded its EUV lithography system capabilities to support advanced node semiconductor manufacturing, enhancing chip performance and production efficiency across leading-edge foundry and IDM customers globally. August 2025: Tokyo Electron introduced advanced etching and deposition equipment designed to improve precision and efficiency in next-generation semiconductor manufacturing processes, targeting sub-3nm node production requirements.

Exclusive Sections of the Semiconductor Equipment Market Report (The USPs):

SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT DEPLOYMENT & FABRICATION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand usage trends across wafer fabrication, testing, and inspection equipment categories along with improvements in node yield, defect density reduction, and throughput efficiency.

– helps you understand usage trends across wafer fabrication, testing, and inspection equipment categories along with improvements in node yield, defect density reduction, and throughput efficiency. EUV LITHOGRAPHY & ADVANCED NODE ADOPTION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in EUV and multi-patterning lithography deployment, sub-5nm node capacity expansion, and advanced patterning technology investment across global foundry and IDM facilities.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in EUV and multi-patterning lithography deployment, sub-5nm node capacity expansion, and advanced patterning technology investment across global foundry and IDM facilities. AI & HPC CHIP MANUFACTURING CAPACITY METRICS – helps you analyze demand across GPU, AI accelerator, and high-performance computing chip fabrication along with CoWoS and advanced packaging integration trends and foundry capacity expansion investment.

– helps you analyze demand across GPU, AI accelerator, and high-performance computing chip fabrication along with CoWoS and advanced packaging integration trends and foundry capacity expansion investment. MEMORY & STORAGE EQUIPMENT DEMAND METRICS – helps you uncover growth in DRAM and NAND flash fabrication equipment procurement, HBM memory stack manufacturing investment, and data center-driven memory capacity expansion programmes globally.

– helps you uncover growth in DRAM and NAND flash fabrication equipment procurement, HBM memory stack manufacturing investment, and data center-driven memory capacity expansion programmes globally. DOMESTIC SEMICONDUCTOR INVESTMENT & SUPPLY CHAIN RESILIENCE METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in CHIPS Act-driven U.S. fab investment, EU Chips Act manufacturing incentives, and Asia Pacific foundry capacity expansion across major semiconductor manufacturing nations.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in CHIPS Act-driven U.S. fab investment, EU Chips Act manufacturing incentives, and Asia Pacific foundry capacity expansion across major semiconductor manufacturing nations. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on technology innovation, EUV and inspection system capability, strategic foundry partnerships, and global equipment supply network development.

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