Generative AI in Financial Services Market to Surpass USD 117.0 Billion by 2035 on Rising Banking Automation Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Generative AI in Financial Services Market was valued at USD 4.10 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 117.0 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 39.80% over 2026–2035.

The growth of the market is driven by the ability to produce contextually coherent, domain-accurate content from financial data transforms the high-volume text-intensive workflows constituting the majority of financial services operational cost. Personalized financial advice through AI-based chatbots, transaction data generation for fraud models, credit decision explanations by AI, and use of LLMs to draft regulatory reports characterize the use cases that have driven rapid enterprise uptake to fuel remarkable market growth.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 5.73 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 117.0 Billion

CAGR: 39.80% from 2026 to 2035

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Largest Region: North America





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Document-Intensive Workflow Automation Delivering Measurable Cost Reduction Boost Market Growth Globally

In financial services, the generative AI model has a distinct advantage as the nature of operations within the industry involves heavy documentation and data usage, which requires operational efficiency at high costs in line with what the AI solution is all about. Every global bank where its compliance department handles thousands of regulatory changes every year, and each insurance company whose claims involve millions of documents to be reviewed are just examples of how generative AI can help streamline work processes through productivity gains from language model utilization.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The solutions segment dominated the Generative AI in Financial Services Market in 2025 due to growing adoption of AI-powered platforms for fraud detection globally. The services segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the complexity of generative AI implementation globally.

By Application

Fraud detection and prevention dominated the market with approximately 31% market share in 2025 owing to the rising frequency and sophistication of financial fraud, cybercrime, identity theft, and payment-related threats. Risk management is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during 2026–2035, driven by increasing regulatory complexity, evolving financial risks, and the growing need for predictive risk analytics.

By End User

Retail banking dominated the Generative AI in Financial Services Market in 2025 due to high transaction volumes, extensive customer interactions, and increasing demand for personalized banking experiences. FinTech is the fastest-growing end-user segment, driven by rapid digital innovation, cloud-native business models, and strong investments in AI-driven financial services.

By Technology

Large Language Models (LLMs) dominated the market in 2025 due to their ability to automate customer interactions globally. Generative Adversarial Networks are experiencing rapid growth due to their ability to generate high-quality synthetic financial datasets for model training, fraud detection simulations, stress testing, and risk scenario analysis.

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Regional Insights:

The North American region held the largest market share in terms of revenues due to having the largest presence of global banking and asset management firms, biggest fintech ecosystem, and highest budget allocations for enterprise generative AI by enterprises.

The U.S. Generative AI in Financial Services Market was valued a USD 1.68 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 47.8 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 39.7%. The U.S. holds the number one spot in the revenues of North America due to its most advanced financial services investment culture that makes use of AI technology, the biggest cluster of international banks utilizing generative AI technology, and the fastest adoption of AI by the fintech industry within the country.

The Europe Generative AI in Financial Services Market is estimated to be USD 1.11 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 29.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 38.95% during 2026–2035. Europe is an important generative AI in the financial services market due to GDPR, the EU AI Act's designation of high risk for credit decision-making AI, and DORA's operational resilience regulation.

The Asia-Pacific region represents the fastest growing regional generative AI in financial services market owing to China’s leading mobile payment system producing large transaction data, India’s emerging digital banking environment, and gradual adoption of AI in advanced financial systems of Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Generative AI in Financial Services Market Report:

IBM Corporation (Watson Financial Services)

Microsoft Corporation (Azure OpenAI for Financial Services)

Google LLC (Vertex AI for Financial Services)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (SageMaker, Bedrock)

Salesforce Inc. (Einstein for Financial Services)

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Bloomberg LP (BloombergGPT)

Temenos AG

Finastra Holdings Ltd.

Provenir Inc.

Kasisto Inc.

Socure Inc.

Kensho Technologies (S&P Global)

Zest AI Inc.

Wolters Kluwer NV

Experian PLC

Moody’s Analytics Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Symphony AyasdiAI

Quantexa Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2024: JPMorgan Chase deployed its LLM-powered contract intelligence tool replacing 3.5 million annual legal document review hours, generating USD 150 million in documented annual operational cost savings from automated contract analysis and due diligence workflow acceleration.

JPMorgan Chase deployed its LLM-powered contract intelligence tool replacing 3.5 million annual legal document review hours, generating USD 150 million in documented annual operational cost savings from automated contract analysis and due diligence workflow acceleration. 2023: Mastercard launched AI-powered Decision Intelligence Pro using generative AI to analyse one trillion transaction data points in real time, improving fraud detection accuracy by 20% globally while reducing false positive rates that create friction for legitimate cardholders.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

GENERATIVE AI TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION RATE – helps you understand the adoption trends of large language models (LLMs), multimodal AI, synthetic data generation, and conversational AI technologies across the global financial services industry.

– helps you understand the adoption trends of large language models (LLMs), multimodal AI, synthetic data generation, and conversational AI technologies across the global financial services industry. BANKING AUTOMATION & CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE METRICS – helps you evaluate how financial institutions are leveraging generative AI for virtual assistants, personalized financial advisory services, document processing, workflow automation, and customer engagement enhancement.

– helps you evaluate how financial institutions are leveraging generative AI for virtual assistants, personalized financial advisory services, document processing, workflow automation, and customer engagement enhancement. FRAUD DETECTION, COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS – helps you identify the growing role of generative AI in fraud prevention, anti-money laundering (AML), regulatory compliance, risk assessment, anomaly detection, and financial crime mitigation initiatives.

– helps you identify the growing role of generative AI in fraud prevention, anti-money laundering (AML), regulatory compliance, risk assessment, anomaly detection, and financial crime mitigation initiatives. CLOUD AI DEPLOYMENT & FINANCIAL DATA INFRASTRUCTURE INSIGHTS – helps you assess deployment trends across public, private, hybrid cloud, and on-premises environments, along with the increasing utilization of alternative data, synthetic data, and AI-ready financial datasets.

– helps you assess deployment trends across public, private, hybrid cloud, and on-premises environments, along with the increasing utilization of alternative data, synthetic data, and AI-ready financial datasets. FINTECH DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION & AI INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover opportunities arising from rising fintech investments, AI-driven modernization programs, startup funding activity, strategic partnerships, and innovation initiatives across the financial services ecosystem.

– helps you uncover opportunities arising from rising fintech investments, AI-driven modernization programs, startup funding activity, strategic partnerships, and innovation initiatives across the financial services ecosystem. AI GOVERNANCE & REGULATORY TECHNOLOGY (REGTECH) BENCHMARKS – helps you gauge industry readiness for responsible AI adoption through investments in model governance, compliance automation, explainability frameworks, regulatory reporting, and transparent AI deployment practices.

Generative AI in Financial Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.10 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 117.0 Billion CAGR CAGR of 39.80% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Solutions, Services)

• By Technology (Large Language Models, Generative Adversarial Networks, Variational Autoencoders, Others)

• By Application (Fraud Detection & Prevention, Risk Management, Customer Service & Personalization, Regulatory Compliance, Investment & Portfolio Management, Others)

• By End User (Retail Banking, Investment Banking, Insurance, Wealth Management, Fintech, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Other Related Report:

The Digital Payments Market Size was valued at USD 103.63 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 409.28 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 16.52% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The Digital Payment Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 86.05 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 180.34 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.68% from 2026 to 2035.

The Payment Gateway Market was valued at USD 45.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 310.0 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2026–2035.

The Payment as a Service Market Size was valued at USD 20.21 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 73.77 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.59% during the forecast period 2026–2033.

The Cross-Border Payment Market was valued at USD 303.24 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 645.04 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.84% from 2026 to 2035.

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