Bitget Launches Community Product Officer Program With Up to 3,000 USDT in Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched the Bitget Community Product Officer Program , a new initiative designed to bring users closer to the product development process and create a direct channel between the community and Bitget’s product teams. Built around, “You speak, we build,” the program invites users to share feedback, test features, submit ideas, ultimately helping shape future product development across the Bitget ecosystem.

Running from June 15 to June 26, the first phase of the program encourages participants to contribute product suggestions, experience reports, strategy-sharing content, and feature feedback. Contributions will be evaluated based on originality, product value, practical insights, and potential impact on the user experience.

Participants will compete for a range of rewards, including three Star Product Experience Officer awards worth between 1,000 and 3,000 USDT each. Additional prizes include Best Product Ideas awards worth 100 USDT each, Best Product Experience Report awards worth 50 USDT each, and Best Strategy Sharing awards worth 20 USDT each. Community participants will also be eligible for random airdrops, merchandise and contribution rewards throughout the campaign.

“Some of the best product ideas come from the people using the platform every day because they’re the ones experiencing the friction firsthand,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Crypto has always been built on participation, and some of the strongest products in this industry are shaped through open dialogue with the community. The Community Product Officer Program creates a direct channel for users to share ideas, challenge assumptions and be part of building a better platform together.”

Beyond cash rewards, the initiative creates a long term pathway for community members to contribute directly to Bitget’s product evolution. Through Bitget Fan Club , the company has already seen how engaged users can help strengthen communities, surface valuable feedback and improve the user experience. The Community Product Officer Program builds on that foundation by creating a closer connection between users and product teams, giving contributors greater opportunities to shape the features and tools they want to see on the platform.

The launch reflects Bitget’s continued focus on community-led innovation as the platform expands across crypto, tokenized assets, equities, commodities, AI-powered trading tools, and multi-asset services. By opening more of the product development process to users, Bitget aims to strengthen the connection between product builders and the communities they serve.

The Bitget Community Product Officer Program is now open to eligible participants worldwide.

To become a Community Product Officer, visit here , learn more about the program here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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