|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2026-06-16
|Start date
|2026-06-17
|Maturity date
|2026-06-24
|Interest rate, %
|1.75
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|480.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|357.72
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|357.72
|Number of bids
|16
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
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June 16, 2026 03:30 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid date, 2026-06-16Auction date2026-06-16Settlement date2026-06-17Maturity Date2026-06-24Nominal amount480 billion SEKInterest rate1.75 %Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateBids are made...Read More
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June 11, 2026 05:11 ET | Source: Sveriges RiksbankErik Thedéen: The banks should regularly test their operational capacity to borrow from the Riksbank
Banks and other monetary policy counterparties need to ensure that they have the operational capacity and readiness to borrow money from the Riksbank, emphasised Governor Erik Thedéen when he took...Read More