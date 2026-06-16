TEWA MOTO Partners with Álvaro Morata to Accelerate Its Vision for Premium Green Energy Power Sports

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEWA MOTO (TeraWatt), a premium new energy power sports brand headquartered in Delaware, today announced a global partnership with international football star Álvaro Morata. As the brand's global ambassador, Morata will bring his competitive spirit and worldwide influence to the Green energy power sports movement. Morata’s cross-cultural appeal will further fuel TEWA MOTO’s global expansion.



Global Brand Ambassador Álvaro Morata with the TEWA MOTO M3 PRO

Founded at the intersection of advanced electric technology and motorsport culture, TEWA MOTO's debut product — the M3 PRO electric dirt bike — is already on the market. It delivers competition-grade performance with zero emissions, instant torque, near-silent operation, and multiple riding modes adaptable to all skill levels. The M3 PRO is available through authorized dealers across selected markets.

The brand's vision extends well beyond a single category. In early 2027, TEWA MOTO will launch two flagship models: the TEWA HydraX, an over 200-horsepower pure electric Personal Watercraft (PWC), and the TEWA TERRON, an over 300-horsepower electric Side-by-Side (UTV). Additional product lines, including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) are in development, forming a comprehensive ecosystem spanning land and water.

"I've always been drawn to speed, precision, and pushing limits — on and off the pitch," said Álvaro Morata. "TEWA MOTO shares that same drive. Their vision for green energy power sports is bold, and I'm proud to be part of a brand building the future of outdoor performance — cleaner, faster, and without compromise."

"Álvaro Morata embodies the intensity and relentless pursuit of excellence that define TEWA MOTO," said Wayne, COO of TEWA MOTO. "We are building a premium outdoor lifestyle brand powered by cutting edge electric technology. Whether on the pitch or on the trail, the drive to push boundaries is the same."

TEWA MOTO invites outdoor enthusiasts worldwide to experience a new standard in green energy power sports.

About TEWA MOTO

TEWA MOTO (TeraWatt) is a green energy power sports company headquartered in Delaware. The brand designs, engineers, and manufactures high-performance electric vehicles for off-road, recreational, and competitive use. Its product lineup includes the M3 PRO electric dirt bike, while PWC, UTV and ATV models are in development. For more information, please visit www.tewamoto.com or follow us on Instagram @tewamoto_usa .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e48cacd0-9080-4bb2-93bd-3c14d783d7ab