2026 Beijing CBD Forum Annual Conference Opens

BEIJING, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 15, the 2026 Beijing CBD Forum Annual Conference officially opened and will run for three days. Guided by the principles of internationalization, market orientation, and professionalism, this year's forum is themed "Openness and New Quality Productive Forces: Global Transformation and China's New Chapter." The event features an opening ceremony and multinational corporation conference, six themed sections, four flagship events, and a series of parallel activities.

Beijing Releases Ten Major Actions to Optimize the Business Environment

Multiple High-Quality Enterprises Settle in Beijing CBD This Year

During the conference, an online Overseas Comprehensive Service Platform was officially launched, while the offline Global Empowerment Center was unveiled.

The online platform serves as an integrated, comprehensive, and digitally enabled service platform supporting Chaoyang District enterprises in their global expansion efforts. It consolidates country and regional investment cooperation guides, trade guides, business environment reports for key markets, as well as policy databases, legal resources, tax and financial guidance, and information on overseas expansion activities. The platform provides enterprises with a one-stop information portal covering the entire overseas expansion process and value chain.

The offline Global Empowerment Center, based at the CBD Reception Hall (Tongniu International Building) and the Beijing International Science and Technology Cooperation Base (Wangjing Overseas Talent Innovation Park), establishes dual north-south hubs for enterprise globalization services. Focusing on the full lifecycle of overseas business expansion, the center offers comprehensive support including overseas investment filing guidance, policy consultation, risk management, professional resource matching, and international cooperation network development.

A sound business environment is the foundation for enterprise growth and a key indicator of a city's competitiveness. During the conference, Beijing officially released its "Ten Major Actions for Optimizing the Business Environment." According to officials from the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the initiatives focus on the most pressing concerns of businesses and citizens and are being advanced across three dimensions:

Enhancing Government Service Efficiency, Launching a "Process Experience" initiative that allows government officials and policymakers to experience administrative procedures firsthand from the perspective of businesses and citizens, helping identify bottlenecks with greater precision. Implementing a fast-track policy delivery initiative to streamline procedures, reduce documentation requirements, shorten processing times, and ensure that policy benefits reach businesses more efficiently. Upgrading one-stop utility service mechanisms to enable parallel processing of applications related to water, electricity, gas, heating, and telecommunications, making business operations more convenient.

Creating a More Secure Business Environment, Standardizing registration and licensing procedures across all districts and online/offline service channels. Advancing a "Proactive Compliance Service" initiative that provides guidance before enforcement, helping enterprises reduce compliance risks at the source. Improving the online business environment by cracking down on corporate-targeted online rumors and illegal "internet troll" activities in accordance with the law.

Strengthening Development Momentum, Promoting grassroots reform and innovation initiatives, encouraging districts to pilot breakthrough reforms and generate pioneering experiences. Expanding "Credit Plus" application scenarios through enterprise credit enhancement programs. Advancing full-chain industrial empowerment initiatives focused on sectors such as robotics, biomedicine, and smart terminals, while fostering business environment demonstration zones featuring "one district, one industry." Improving cross-border trade facilitation through innovations in customs supervision and clearance models to help enterprises expand into international markets.

The conference also released achievements related to attracting high-quality enterprises. Since the beginning of this year, companies including Jingquan Jingpu (Beijing) Equity Investment Fund Partnership, Beijing Zhishen Juneng Technology Co., Ltd., and Beijing Gaojie Boqiao Private Equity Fund Management Co., Ltd. have established operations in Beijing CBD.

Four Types of International Stakeholders Gather at One Platform

International Guests Express Strong Confidence in China's Future Development

The annual theme of this year's CBD Forum is "Openness and New Quality Productive Forces: Global Transformation and China's New Chapter." The forum features a comprehensive agenda framework consisting of an opening ceremony and Beijing CBD Multinational Corporation Conference, six themed sections, four international flagship events, and numerous supporting activities. Satellite venues have also been established in London, Dubai, and Seoul.

According to organizers, nearly 40 events will be held during the conference, covering key areas including international legal and business integration, financial opening-up, international consumption, technological innovation, cultural industries, and international economic and trade cooperation.

To date, nearly 10,000 participants from five continents and more than 30 countries and regions have registered for the event, with international speakers accounting for over 50 percent of all keynote participants.

According to officials from the Beijing Central Business District Administrative Committee, the Beijing CBD Multinational Corporation Conference will bring together representatives of international organizations, foreign diplomats stationed in China, leaders of international business associations, and senior executives from multinational corporations. Discussions will focus on how multinational companies can participate in industrial and technological innovation during China's 15th Five-Year Plan period, fostering multidimensional dialogue among cities, industries, and enterprises.

The simultaneous participation of four categories of international stakeholders—international organizations, diplomatic representatives, business associations, and multinational corporations—represents a distinctive feature of the Beijing CBD Forum and highlights the unique resource advantages of both Chaoyang District and Beijing CBD.

Several multinational executives expressed long-term confidence in the Chinese market during their speeches.

Oliver Oehms, Chief Representative of the Beijing Office of the German Chamber of Commerce and Executive Director of the German Chamber of Commerce in China for North and Northeast China, stated that China remains a "stable anchor" in the global supply chains of German enterprises, with more than 60 percent of German companies operating in China planning to maintain or expand their investments.

Nader Al-Afaleq, President of Saudi Aramco Asia China, noted that China's shift toward high-quality development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period is creating new opportunities for international cooperation and foreign investment. He added that Beijing possesses unique advantages in linking innovation with industrial implementation, and that Chaoyang District is well positioned to become a key engine of China's new quality productive forces.

For the first time, the forum will also host a Roundtable Dialogue for Ambassadors to China, bringing together ambassadors from more than ten countries with close economic and trade ties to Beijing CBD. The event aims to establish a regular exchange and cooperation mechanism and provide strategic insights for enterprises seeking overseas expansion.

The conference will also release achievements related to Beijing CBD's international cooperation initiatives, focusing on the concerns of globally expanding enterprises and providing references for advancing high-level opening-up and deeper international cooperation.

Beijing CBD Ranks Sixth Globally

Helping Shape the Rules for Global Business District Development

In the latest Global Business District Attractiveness Ranking released in 2025, Beijing CBD rose to sixth place worldwide, second in Asia, and first in China. It has also ranked first for three consecutive years in Forbes China's evaluation of international consumption competitiveness among central business districts.

The Global Business District Innovation Alliance (hereinafter referred to as the "Alliance") is an influential non-profit international organization in the field of business districts, dedicated to promoting cooperation and development among business districts worldwide. Established in 2018, its founding members include Paris La Défense in France, Beijing CBD, Chicago Loop in the United States, and Guangzhou Tianhe CBD. Since January 1, 2025, Beijing CBD has served as the rotating chair of the Alliance. This signifies that Beijing CBD has become one of the key contributors to and leaders in shaping the development rules of global business districts.

As a major highlight of the international segment of the Beijing CBD Forum and an important innovation initiative under the framework of the Global Business District Innovation Alliance, this year's forum will officially launch the Global Business District Youth Alliance. The initiative aims to establish a long-term, globally connected youth participation mechanism and provide young people worldwide with a world-class platform for business district governance, international exchange, and innovation practices.

During the forum, the Global Business District Economic and Trade Cooperation Mechanism, designed to systematically promote cross-border trade exchanges and business establishment, will be officially signed. This will be the world's first business and investment cooperation mechanism jointly initiated by multiple international business districts, marking a new stage of "operational collaboration" in business district cooperation.

The first group of signatories includes representatives from China, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Oman. The mechanism will facilitate information sharing, mutual project referrals, and joint promotion efforts, reducing information costs for cross-border investment and improving matching efficiency.

Notably, the inclusion of Muscat, Oman, fills a gap in the Alliance's Middle East network and carries significant strategic value in connecting key nodes of the Belt and Road Initiative.

This year, the Beijing Central Business District Administrative Committee and the Communist Youth League Chaoyang District Committee jointly launched the Youth Urban Governance Observer Program. Twenty Chinese and international students have been selected from leading universities including Tsinghua University and Peking University. Participants come from countries and regions such as China, France, and Morocco, with academic backgrounds spanning urban planning, finance, and international relations.

Last month, the youth observers completed systematic field research in the CBD core area and other key locations. They will actively contribute to the drafting of the Global Business District Innovation and Sustainable Development Report, providing empirical data and innovative insights from a youth perspective for global business district governance. During this year's forum, the students will also officially release the Global Business District Youth Beijing Initiative.

Building an International Commercial Hub with a Trillion-Yuan Economy

Temporary Pedestrian Street Returns

Beijing CBD is not only one of the world's leading business districts but also a key pillar in Beijing's efforts to build itself into an international consumption center city. At present, Beijing CBD is accelerating the development of a world-class commercial district with an annual consumption scale exceeding one trillion yuan. Major retail destinations such as China World Mall and SKP have formed a strong commercial cluster, while maintaining coordinated development with landmark destinations including Taikoo Li Sanlitun and SOLANA Blue Harbor.

During the forum, Chaoyang District has mobilized commercial centers across the area to launch a variety of promotional campaigns and consumer incentives, amplifying the synergistic effects of the "exhibition plus consumption" model. Enterprises, residents, and visitors from around the world are invited to experience the vibrancy of the CBD firsthand.

Among the featured activities, China World Mall is hosting special events linked to World Cup intellectual property. Gaobeidian Township will organize the Beijing–Hangzhou Grand Canal Kayak Marathon Series and the Capital Universities Dragon Boat Championship. The Asian Games–Olympic commercial district will present a dense lineup of cultural and performance events.

In addition, the ANGRY MOLLY 20th Anniversary Public Art Installation Exhibition and an automotive exhibition associated with the China-International Automotive Industry Roundtable Dialogue will be staged successively in public green spaces within the CBD core area, creating new momentum for urban consumption.

Residents and visitors can access event information and register through the official WeChat account "Beijing CBD Window" to experience the vitality, openness, and warmth of China's capital city.

During the forum period, the temporary pedestrian street adjacent to Zhongjun World City has also reopened. From June 12 to 14, the street hosted a vibrant market featuring cultural exhibitions, international bazaars, intangible cultural heritage experiences, culinary activities, and live music performances.

Meanwhile, the Friendship Store in the CBD commercial district is holding a Summer Beer Festival. Parkview Green's World Cup-themed activities will continue through early July, featuring a full-scale replica of the Argentina national team's championship trophy from the FIFA World Cup Qatar, provided by FIFA for fan interactions and photo opportunities.

China Central Place Shopping Center is also hosting an AI Art Festival from June 12 to June 16.

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