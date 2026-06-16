KAIYI X7 Hybrid Launches in Argentina, Adding Another Piece to Its Global Strategy

YIBIN, China, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 11, KAIYI Auto officially launched the X7 Hybrid in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Positioned as a "Premium Intelligent Hybrid 7-Seat SUV," the X7 Hybrid makes its Argentine debut, represents a key step in the brand's growing South American presence and underscores KAIYI's commitment to its broader global strategy.





Tailored to Local Mobility Needs, the KAIYI X7 Hybrid Arrives in Argentina

Argentina's expansive geography and vibrant family travel culture have fueled strong demand for SUVs that offer generous space, fuel efficiency, and long-term reliability. The KAIYI X7 Hybrid answers that call, combining globally consistent manufacturing standards with Argentina-specific tuning to deliver a refined yet practical driving experience for families and discerning consumers alike. The launch event drew dealers, industry media, and brand guests from across the country, all eager to experience KAIYI's brand DNA — "Bold & Active, Innovative & Intelligent, Young & Mysterious" — up close.

Three Pillars of Strength, Redefining the Intelligent Hybrid SUV Segment

The KAIYI X7 Hybrid is built around three core strengths — sophisticated design, versatile space, and intelligent hybrid performance.

Aesthetically, its avant-garde exterior features a digital luminous grille paired with an intelligent lighting system, balancing bold styling with understated luxury. From the busy avenues of Buenos Aires to the open roads of Patagonia, the vehicle commands attention wherever it goes.

Inside, a class-leading 5+2 flexible seating layout caters to Argentina's family-first travel culture, with seven seats that handle everything from weekend getaways to extended road trips. A smart cockpit and comprehensive safety suite keep every journey comfortable and secure.

Under the hood, a high-efficiency hybrid powertrain delivers a combined range of over 1,200 km on a full charge and full tank, with 0–100 km/h acceleration in just 7.9 seconds. A built-in V2L function further transforms the X7 Hybrid into a mobile power source for outdoor adventures and emergency use.

From Uzbekistan and Egypt to Bolivia and now Argentina, the KAIYI X7 Hybrid continues to make inroads across international markets. Going forward, KAIYI Auto will invest in building out its local aftersales network and work closely with Argentine partners to strengthen distribution and elevate the ownership experience — bringing drivers across the country a smarter, more comfortable, and more refined way to travel.

Media Contact:

Wang Hanlu, Senior Brand Manager

Email: wanghanlu@newcowin.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed578b49-53e3-41cb-9bd7-8a6aa4ac8435