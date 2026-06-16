Nordot becomes Ekkow

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordot announces its rebrand to Ekkow, alongside the launch of its new website, ekkow.com . The change reflects the company’s evolution from a content syndication platform into a global content infrastructure network through which trusted content holds and realizes its value — and generates new revenue — across digital, enterprise, data, and AI-driven ecosystems.

Founded in 2020 in New York City, backed by news agency Kyodo News in Japan, the company has spent half a decade helping news publishers reach audiences beyond their owned channels and find new audiences across the globe. Today, Ekkow serves as a critical layer connecting publishers, platforms, and enterprise partners through rights-cleared distribution, licensing, and delivery technology on a global scale.

For publishers and creators, Ekkow provides distribution, control, attribution, and sustainable monetization across premium environments. For platforms, enterprises, and data-driven organizations, it delivers verified, brand-safe, rights-cleared content and structured data that can be confidently integrated into products, services, and emerging AI workflows.

“As the market matures, so do we,” says Aya Uryu, CEO of Ekkow. “We started in syndication. Today we don’t just move content- we elevate it. We add a critical layer of value that turns content into structured premium assets, built for the next generation of data, AI, and enterprise ecosystems.”

“Ekkow represents our transition from a distribution solution into a long-term infrastructure partner for the global content economy,” adds Uriel Gil, Chief Business Officer of Ekkow. “Our role is to help content owners unlock new commercial opportunities while giving platforms and enterprises seamless access to rights-cleared, high-quality content they can confidently build on.”

Why the change

Content discovery has shifted. Referral traffic from search and social continues to face pressure, while consumption increasingly moves toward curated platforms, enterprise environments, and AI-driven systems. Publishers now need more than distribution; they need attribution, licensing, control, data readiness, and reliable monetization. Platforms and enterprises, in turn, need rights-cleared, high-quality content they can integrate safely into products, services, and AI environments.

Ekkow is built for both sides of that equation. The new website reflects this, organized around three audiences: content partners; platforms and enterprises; and data-driven customers looking for trusted content infrastructure.

The new visual identity mirrors the company’s product philosophy: precise, modular, and purposeful. The approach emphasizes clarity and craft over noise. “We wanted a brand that reflects our technology and offerings,” adds Anurag Mulpuri, Chief Operating Officer of Ekkow. “Something distinctive without being loud yet inspires confidence because our role is to power the ecosystem behind the scenes, not stand in front of it. The logo visually represents how content value resonates and expands, symbolizing our mission to grow our global footprint and unlock new commercial opportunities worldwide.”

The mission remains the same: connect publishers and creators with premium distribution, enable monetization through advertising and licensing, provide analytics, attribution, and compliance controls, and supply platforms and enterprises with trusted, structured content.

Ekkow remains headquartered in New York with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia.

“Our focus has always been simple: help quality content reach the right audiences wherever they are and unlock new value from that content without adding extra work for its owners,” says Aya Uryu. “Ekkow is the natural next chapter of that commitment.”

About Ekkow

Ekkow is a global content distribution, licensing, and data infrastructure network, connecting publishers, creators, platforms, enterprises, and emerging digital ecosystems through rights-cleared distribution, attribution, and monetization solutions, Ekkow helps partners expand reach, protect value, and generate sustainable revenue across digital and AI-driven ecosystems. Headquartered in New York, with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia, Ekkow works with leading media organizations worldwide. Learn more on www.ekkow.com

Media Contact:

Bertrand de Volontat - bertrand@ekkow.com