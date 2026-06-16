Procurement Magazine Announces Exclusive Webinar with Coupa, Rossum, Eurowag and Accenture

Industry experts to share practical strategies for eliminating AP fragmentation, improving spend visibility and accelerating finance transformation through AI

London, UK – 16 June 2026 – Procurement Magazine is pleased to announce an exclusive webinar in partnership with Coupa and Rossum, The Global Accounts Payable Blueprint: Eliminating Fragmentation for Real-Time Visibility, taking place on 17 June 2026 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM BST.

As organisations continue to scale and evolve, finance, procurement and IT teams are increasingly challenged by fragmented systems, manual processes and disconnected workflows. These inefficiencies often create blind spots in spend visibility, delay payments, increase risk and limit an organisation's ability to maintain control over budgets and supplier relationships.

This webinar will explore how leading organisations are addressing these challenges through AI-powered automation, integrated procure-to-pay strategies and intelligent transactional workflows. Attendees will gain practical insights into how technology is helping businesses improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance and create greater transparency across the source-to-pay lifecycle.

Learn from a Real-World Transformation

A key highlight of the session will be a customer success story from Eurowag, the international mobility and financial services provider, which partnered with Coupa, Rossum and Accenture to standardise its procure-to-pay processes following a period of rapid growth through acquisition.

By implementing automated accounts payable solutions and contract lifecycle management capabilities, Eurowag successfully transformed its finance operations, achieving:

100% standardised AP processes across the organisation

A 70% automation rate

A reduction in invoice processing times from nine days to four

More than 90% on-time payment performance

A 30% improvement in paid-on-time metrics

Enhanced compliance, fraud prevention and audit readiness

"Coupa provides a clear, traceable link between purchase orders, receipts and invoices — supporting finance and compliance with a reliable audit trail," said Marcella Mathes, Head of Finance Processes and Digital Finance at Eurowag.





Expert Perspectives from Across the Industry

The webinar will feature a panel of experts representing procurement, finance, technology and transformation functions:

Petr Podávka, Accounts Payable Manager, Eurowag

Alexander Boehme, Manager Solutions Advisory, Coupa

Sam Overton, Regional Vice President, Rossum

Jarda Privoznik, Technology Delivery Associate Director, Accenture

Together, they will discuss how organisations can leverage automation and AI to streamline AP processes, improve supplier management, strengthen governance and build a more resilient operating model.

Exploring the Future of Autonomous Spend Management

The session comes shortly after Coupa's acquisition of Rossum, announced at Coupa Inspire 2026. The acquisition expands the companies' existing partnership and brings intelligent document processing capabilities deeper into the source-to-pay ecosystem.

Attendees will hear how AI-powered transactional intelligence is helping organisations move towards more autonomous finance operations while maintaining the controls and visibility required in today's increasingly complex business environment.

As procurement and finance leaders face growing pressure to drive efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk, understanding the role of AI within spend management has never been more important.

Register now to secure your place.

About Procurement Magazine

Procurement Magazine connects the world's leading procurement executives through premium content, events, research and thought leadership. The platform delivers insights into procurement strategy, technology, sustainability and supply chain innovation, helping organisations drive performance and transformation.

Media Contact

Izzy Hutchin

izzy.hutchin@bizclikmedia.com