VRURC Launches T009 Qi2 Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger, Now Available for Pre-Order at 62% Off Ahead of June 20 Release





NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VRURC today announced the launch of the T009 Foldable Qi2 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger , a compact charging station designed to simplify how users charge their iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods from a single device.

As consumers increasingly rely on multiple connected devices throughout the day, charging setups have become more complex and cluttered. The T009 addresses this challenge by combining Qi2 fast wireless charging, magnetic alignment, a foldable travel-friendly design, and an integrated retractable cable system into one portable charging solution.

As consumers rely on more connected devices throughout the day, VRURC designed the T009 to address common charging frustrations such as cable clutter, carrying multiple chargers, and limited charging space. By combining fast wireless charging, magnetic alignment, and a compact foldable design, the T009 provides a more convenient way to power essential devices at home, at work, and while traveling.

Charge Three Essential Devices at Once

Designed for the Apple ecosystem, the T009 enables users to wirelessly charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, reducing the need for multiple charging cables and adapters.

A built-in retractable cable helps maintain a cleaner workspace and allows users to quickly pack and store the charger without dealing with tangled cords. Whether placed on a desk, nightstand, or inside a travel bag, the compact design helps keep everyday charging organized and convenient.

The T009 also functions as a magnetic charging stand, allowing users to comfortably view notifications, participate in video calls, watch content, or browse while charging.





Qi2 Fast Charging with Advanced Thermal Management

The T009 supports up to 25W Qi2.2 magnetic wireless charging for compatible smartphones and 5W fast charging for Apple Watch, enabling multiple devices to charge simultaneously while maintaining efficient power delivery.

To ensure consistent charging performance, the charger incorporates a dual-zone cooling architecture that independently manages heat generated by smartphones and wearable devices. This thermal management system helps maintain charging stability during extended use and minimizes performance fluctuations caused by heat buildup.

Combined with precision magnetic alignment technology and powerful N52 magnets, the T009 delivers a secure charging experience while keeping devices properly positioned throughout the charging process.

Compact, Foldable, and Built for Travel

Portability was a key consideration throughout the product's design. The foldable structure allows the T009 to be approximately 30% smaller than traditional multi-device charging setups, making it easy to carry in backpacks, carry-on luggage, handbags, and everyday travel kits.

The charger supports both portrait and landscape viewing modes, allowing users to continue using their devices while charging.

Whether used as a bedside charging station, an office desktop charger, or a travel charging solution in hotels and airports, the T009 is designed to adapt to a variety of daily scenarios while reducing the number of chargers users need to carry.





Launch Date, Availability, and Exclusive Pre-Order Offer

The VRURC T009 will officially launch on June 20, 2026, and will be available simultaneously through:

Ahead of the official release, customers can secure early access through an exclusive pre-order campaign currently available on the VRURC website.

For a limited time, customers can enjoy an exclusive 62% OFF pre-order discount, representing the lowest available price before the official launch.

Pre-order now:

https://www.vrurcpower.com/pages/3-in-1-wireless-charger-preorder

Each package includes:

T009 Foldable Qi2 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger

45W PD Fast Wall Charger

Quick Start Guide





The product is backed by a 24-month warranty, reflecting VRURC's commitment to product quality, reliability, and long-term customer satisfaction.

About VRURC

Founded in 2021, VRURC is a global consumer electronics brand dedicated to creating innovative charging solutions that simplify everyday life. Known for its retractable cable technology and user-centered product design, the company develops portable power banks, charging accessories, and wireless charging solutions for consumers worldwide.

With a growing presence across North America, Europe, and international markets, VRURC continues to focus on making charging more convenient, organized, and reliable for modern mobile lifestyles.

Website: https://www.vrurcpower.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VRURCOFFICIAL/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vrurc_official/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@vrurcpowerbank6788

Contact Person: Eric Yang

Email: fiona@vrurcpower.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88440c92-970b-4f9b-99e5-e12ed263825d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5d11fe1-b571-48af-8f3b-0dfe3c20feb2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f49eb588-20ee-4df7-becd-12ad67413710