Radware Unveils AI Xploit Shield to Help Organizations Protect First and Patch Safely

MAHWAH, N.J., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced AI Xploit Shield, a new service that provides organizations with rapid protection for their applications and APIs from exploitation of newly discovered vulnerabilities. As emerging frontier AI models like Mythos from Anthropic accelerate vulnerability discovery, organizations face a growing challenge: the volume of newly discovered vulnerabilities is dramatically accelerating while the window between vulnerability identification and exploitation is shrinking. Together, these trends are widening the gap between discovery and remediation and making it increasingly difficult for organizations to keep pace with emerging threats.

"The challenge is no longer simply finding vulnerabilities. It's protecting applications before those vulnerabilities can be exploited," said Gabi Malka, chief operating officer, Radware. "Organizations cannot depend on patching alone. They need a way to quickly translate vulnerability intelligence into protection while remediation efforts are underway."

While patching remains essential, testing requirements, legacy systems, concerns about production downtime following software upgrades, and third-party dependencies can delay remediation, leaving organizations exposed during the gap between vulnerability discovery and patch deployment. AI Xploit Shield closes that gap by automatically generating protections tailored to each organization's applications, APIs, exposure and environment. Delivered through virtual patching, these protections help block exploitation attempts without modifying the underlying application or software. Unlike traditional virtual patching approaches that rely on generic signatures or manually created rules, AI Xploit Shield leverages AI models to generate, test and deploy tailored protections at scale and in near real time.

Radware AI Xploit Shield is designed to:

• Enable automated generation and deployment of customer-specific shields for newly discovered vulnerabilities at scale.

• Provide rapid protection for web applications and APIs while software patches are being tested and deployed.

• Reduce operational risk by giving security teams time to validate and deploy fixes without rushing emergency production changes.

• Deliver consistent protection across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.

AI Xploit Shield expands Radware’s AI-powered cloud security platform. Radware’s cloud security platform leverages AI to secure web applications and APIs and provides security for AI agents and AI-powered applications. AI Xploit Shield is purpose-built to protect web applications and APIs from exploitation of newly discovered vulnerabilities, helping organizations reduce exploit risk while remediation efforts are underway.

Radware will host a webinar demonstrating how organizations can use AI Xploit Shield to reduce exploit risk during the period between vulnerability discovery and patch deployment. Register for: The Mythos Effect: Closing the AI-Driven Exposure Window.

For more information about Radware AI Xploit Shield, visit here.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, API, and AI security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, behavior-based, real-time protection against sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, business logic threats, and malicious bots. Radware delivers end-to-end API security, including discovery, posture management, testing, and runtime protection, along with advanced protection for AI agents and models. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware to address evolving cyberthreats, protect their brands and business operations, and reduce costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

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Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

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