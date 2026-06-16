Taboola Launches Ad Platform for AI Answer Engines, Conversational AI Offerings, Chatbots, and Virtual Assistants, Powered by the Monetization Behind DeeperDive, One of the Fastest-Growing AI Answer Engines

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced it is opening up the monetization engine behind DeeperDive , one of the fastest-growing generative AI answer engines in the world, to generative AI companies, such as those offering conversational AI, chatbots and virtual assistants. With it, these companies can instantly and seamlessly turn user queries into new revenue opportunities.

DeeperDive is a generative AI "Answer Engine" embedded across many of the world’s top publishers that transforms trusted editorial content into an interactive conversational experience, allowing readers to explore stories with greater depth.

DeeperDive also adds a new powerful monetization channel for publishers to capitalize on the growing trend of audiences seeking conversational, AI-driven interactions over traditional content experiences. DeeperDive inserts high-intent ads directly into the AI-powered results page, turning user inquiries into meaningful commercial opportunities. Realize , Taboola’s powerful performance ad platform, is the technology that drives demand from direct relationships with tens of thousands of advertisers to the ads that appear on DeeperDive.

With today’s announcement, and the growing demand of AI companies around the world looking to monetize, generative AI-focused platforms can now capitalize on their own user queries to drive revenue, powered by Taboola’s understanding of user behavior. For example, if a user asks a platform about buying a home, the platform can seamlessly surface a highly relevant mortgage advertisement or other advertisements that are likely to result in a conversion, creating a natural blend of utility and monetization.

DeeperDive combines large language models, retrieval systems, and Taboola's proprietary intent graph to generate tens of millions of AI-powered answers every month for more than 7 million users. The platform is powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing, enabling high-throughput, low-latency inference at scale. This foundation allows Taboola to efficiently serve millions of AI interactions while continuously optimizing answer quality, relevance, and monetization.

“Today’s news is about helping build the economic layer of the AI internet,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “The future of the internet will be increasingly conversational and agentic. While AI companies have made incredible progress building products consumers love, many are still looking for sustainable business models. Consumers won't subscribe to every AI service they use, creating a significant opportunity for advertising and commerce to help fund innovation.”

“DeeperDive has proven that AI experiences can successfully connect users with trusted content and relevant commercial ads. We're now bringing that monetization infrastructure to the broader AI ecosystem, helping AI applications, agents, and LLM-powered services grow while creating value for users, advertisers, and publishers,” continued Singolda.

Taboola will spotlight this news alongside programming that features brand, technology, and publishing executives at Cannes Lions 2026 .

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

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