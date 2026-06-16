Purebase Creates Streamlined “Mine to Market” Relationship with CoreTer LLC.

Sutter Creek, CA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCPK: PUBC), (“Purebase” or the “Company”) a highly diversified mineral resource and marketing company announced a streamlined “mine to market” relationship with Coreter LLC, a Nevada based mining and exploration company.

The two companies will continue to operate as separate, independently marketed businesses. CoreTer will tackle exploration, development and mining operations and Purebase will take production output directly to market.

“Most resource companies stop at the mine gate and hand the product - and the margin, off to someone else, but we do not. We are not just finding deposits; we are bringing them out of the ground to process and sell. Purebase and CoreTer have now put that whole journey under one roof with perfectly aligned interests from drill bit to buyer.” said A. Scott Dockter, CEO of Purebase.

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCPK: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops and markets high-value minerals for use in domestic and global supply chains.

Contacts

Roger Edwards - Purebase Corporation - roger.edwards@purebase.com. Please visit our corporate website – www.purebase.com

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at www.purebase.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.