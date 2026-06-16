POCA SPOT Has Expanded to Tokyo's Shibuya Following Hong Kong MTR Launch, Cementing Its Position as a Global K-POP Fan Destination

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infludeo, the company behind K-POP photocard specialty shop POCA SPOT, has opened a new location in Shibuya, Tokyo. Through a partnership with K Village (headquartered in Shinjuku, Tokyo; CEO: Motonari Kuwahara) — operator of Japan's largest Korean language school network — POCA SPOT by K Village officially launched inside the K Village Shibuya Ekimae (Station-Front) branch on May 15th.





Infludeo had previously entered overseas markets by partnering with Hong Kong's mass transit operator MTR, opening POCA SPOT locations at key transit hubs including Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong Station, and West Kowloon High Speed Rail Station. The new Shibuya location marks the company's second overseas market, signaling that Infludeo's global expansion strategy has gained meaningful momentum.

POCA SPOT has already established itself as a must-visit destination for K-POP fans at its flagship locations in Hongdae and Myeongdong, Seoul.

POCA SPOT is an offline photocard specialty store where fans can purchase K-POP photocards and immerse themselves in collector culture. Because K-POP idol albums include photocards on a randomized basis, these cards have become highly coveted collectibles among fans. The thrill of not knowing which card you'll get, and the anticipation of finally finding that one card you've been chasing, are the core experiences that define POCA SPOT.

A standout feature is its Lucky Draw vending machine system, which lets customers pull photocards on the spot — delivering the kind of immediate, in-person excitement that only a physical store can offer.

Every photocard sold through POCA SPOT undergoes an in-house authenticity verification process, ensuring that only officially licensed genuine cards reach customers. Backed by proprietary grading expertise, the store provides a trustworthy environment for fans to shop with confidence. POCA SPOT also leverages data from POCAMARKET — Korea's largest photocard trading platform — to curate a selection of cards that reflect what fans are actually seeking and collecting.

This Japanese market entry is built on the natural synergy with K Village, a leader in Korean language and culture education. As the number of Japanese learners motivated by K-POP and Korean dramas continues to grow, POCA SPOT has become a new touchpoint where fans can experience Korean culture up close. K Village, for its part, sees this as an opportunity to go beyond language instruction and offer students a way to actively enjoy Korean culture firsthand.

Steven Kang, Head of B2B Division at Infludeo, commented: "Our collaboration with Hong Kong MTR showed us just how passionate fans around the world are about POCA SPOT. We'll use the Shibuya launch as a springboard to keep expanding the global K-POP fan experience."

Media contact

Brand: Infludeo

Name: Jiwon Seo

Email: hr@infludeo.com

Website: https://infludeo.com

Phone: +82 10-6675-8374