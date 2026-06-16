CSG and Ukrainian Armor LLC Signed Strategic Partnership Agreement at Eurosatory 2026

AviaNera Technologies, a company belonging industrial and technology group CSG, and Ukrainian Armor LLC have signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation in the development and supply of advanced engine solutions for Ukrainian missile and unmanned systems.

The agreement was signed in Paris on 15 June 2026 during the first day of Eurosatory 2026, one of the world’s leading international defence and security exhibitions, immediately following the official opening of the event. Under the agreement, the partners will cooperate on the supply of engines across various power classes for Ukrainian missile and unmanned platforms. The partnership also envisages the future establishment of joint ventures, expansion of manufacturing capabilities, and localization of relevant technologies in Ukraine.

“AviaNera is rapidly expanding its production of propulsion units for unmanned aerial systems and guided missiles. Propulsion units are often the bottleneck in their production. That is why our strategy is to expand production and localize it in key markets, which undoubtedly include Ukraine. Ukrainian Armor has long been a strong partner of CSG, and cooperation in the production of propulsion units smoothly builds on the licensed production project for Western-caliber ammunition, which CSG successfully carried out with Ukrainian Armor last year,” said Pavel Čechal, CEO of AviaNera Technologies.

“Strategic partnership between Ukrainian Armor and AviaNera is an important step toward strengthening Ukraine’s missile and unmanned capabilities. Our goal is to create new opportunities for the production of advanced engines for missile and unmanned platforms. The joint development of manufacturing capacities and the future establishment of joint ventures will allow us not only to integrate modern European technologies into Ukrainian platforms, but also to jointly develop new generations of precision-guided weapon systems. We are building a long-term alliance that will make Ukraine’s defence industry even more self-sufficient and more deeply integrated into the European security architecture,” commented Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of Ukrainian Armor LLC, following the signing of the agreement.

The strategic partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to deepening industrial cooperation, enhancing Ukraine’s defence production capabilities, and contributing to the broader resilience and technological development of the European defence sector.

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