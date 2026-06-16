ZRG Adds On-Demand CIO, CTO, and CISO Leadership with Acquisition of Fortium

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. and DALLAS, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the fastest-growing global talent advisory firm, today announced the acquisition of Fortium, a Dallas-based firm that provides fractional, interim, and project-based CIO, CTO, and CISO leadership.

The acquisition adds a dedicated technology leadership offering to ZRG’s Interim Solutions & Project Consulting business, bringing a leading player in the interim technology market into the platform and giving clients access to proven CIO, CTO, and CISO leadership on demand by placing experienced operators directly into the business – closing both the Technology Leadership Credibility Gap and the Technology Leadership Continuity Gap without the risk of a full-time hire, a single-person dependency, or a six-month search.

Founded in 2014, Fortium serves public, private, and private equity-owned organizations across 90-plus industries and operates across regional hubs in North America. The firm has built a highly curated network of more than 180 Fortium Partners, connecting clients to experienced technology operators through interim, fractional, and project-based engagements. Fortium’s model gives mid-market companies access to seasoned executives who can scale businesses, modernize operations, strengthen cybersecurity, and support leadership teams through critical technology decisions. Its client base includes more than 400 organizations across the U.S., Canada, and internationally, including Fortune 500 companies and private equity firms managing over $1 trillion in assets.

“Companies are making more nuanced decisions about leadership than they did even a few years ago, particularly in technology,” said Mark Viner, leader of Interim Solutions & Project Consulting at ZRG. “Fortium has built a leading position in interim and fractional technology leadership, bringing experienced operators into the business in a way that is aligned to the actual need, not a default org chart.”

Burke Autrey, Founder and CEO of Fortium, will join ZRG as President of Fortium Partners, a ZRG company, along with Richard Harris, Stephen Lavin, Greg Pascuzzi, Helmut Oehring, and Brad Wheeler.

"Technology leadership is a business capability decision, not a hiring event – and how you deliver it is inseparable from the culture behind it,” said Autrey. ”Fortium was built on both: the conviction that companies need executive technology leadership with the credibility to lead at the C-suite and the continuity to last through every transition, and a working style built around people who operate closely with clients, execute without unnecessary complexity, and earn trust over time. That is exactly what we found in ZRG. This combination works because the culture matches, and culture is what shapes how we serve clients and how that trust holds when it matters most."

“Fortium adds a focused capability in an important functional area for our clients,” added Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “It strengthens one part of our business, but the value does not stop there. This creates meaningful opportunity to collaborate across the firm and to deliver more complete solutions when technology leadership is part of the answer.”

Fortium will integrate into ZRG’s Interim Solutions & Project Consulting business immediately, with a focus on continuity for clients and expanded access to ZRG’s broader data-driven platform and global advisory capabilities.

About ZRG

ZRG is the fastest-growing full-service talent advisory in the world, revolutionizing how companies hire and manage talent. With a data-driven approach to executive and professional search, ZRG is changing the way clients think about finding top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvements to deliver executive searches more quickly and with proven better results. Backed by private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is the fastest-growing firm in the search industry, offering a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.zrgpartners.com.

About Fortium

Fortium is a Technology Leadership-as-a-Service (TLaaS) firm that closes both the Technology Leadership Credibility Gap - when technology decisions become executive-level before the company has executive-level technology leadership - and the Technology Leadership Continuity Gap - when that leadership is lost, interrupted, or transitioning. Headquartered in Dallas, Fortium operates across the U.S. and internationally with more than 180 named CIO, CTO, and CISO partners. As a pure-play technology leadership firm with no vendor agenda, search bias, or consulting pull-through, Fortium gives CEOs, CHROs, boards, and PE operating partners access to proven executive technology leadership before the role exists, through every transition, and for as long as the business needs it.