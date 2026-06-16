DCodex Officially Launches DPay, a Visa-Powered USDT Payment Card Bridging Crypto Assets and Real-World Spending

Over 3,000 members now subscribe to the DCodex strategy service, with approximately $20 million in capital currently deployed through the system — all transactions publicly verifiable in real time via the DCodex DApp



SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCodex, a blockchain-based financial infrastructure company, today announced the official launch of DPay, a Visa-network-powered USDT commercial debit card designed to bridge on-chain crypto assets with real-world payment scenarios. The launch comes as DCodex's strategy service surpasses 3,000 subscribed members, with approximately $20 million in capital currently deployed through the system, which recorded a 13% return for the most recent monthly period with a 93.7% execution success rate.

Key Highlights

Subscribed Members: 3,000+

Capital Deployed Through the Strategy System: approximately $20 million

Most Recent Monthly Return: 13%

Strategy Execution Success Rate: 93.7%

Community Partners: 38 YouTubers, 50 communities across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas

On-Chain Transparency: All transaction data publicly verifiable in real time via the DCodex DApp

Full On-Chain Transparency: Every Transaction, Every Day

In a market where self-reported performance data is common and difficult to verify, DCodex takes a fundamentally different approach. Every transaction executed by the DCodex MEV engine is recorded on-chain and accessible to any user in real time through the DCodex DApp. Daily transaction logs, execution records, and strategy performance data are openly available — requiring no trust in the company's own reporting.

"We do not ask anyone to trust our numbers," said a DCodex spokesperson. "Every trade is on-chain. Open the DApp and verify it yourself. That is the only standard that matters in this industry."

DPay: From On-Chain Profits to Real-World Spending

DPay is a Visa Business System-powered USDT commercial debit card that allows users to spend cryptocurrency directly at any Visa-accepting merchant worldwide — without manual conversion. The card supports higher daily spending limits and ATM withdrawal thresholds compared to standard consumer cards, making it suitable for high-frequency transactions and global capital circulation.

DPay completes the DCodex capital circulation loop: the strategy system generates on-chain returns, which subscribed members can now deploy directly in real-world spending through DPay — without ever leaving the ecosystem.

Strategy System Performance

DCodex's proprietary strategy engine — comprising a strategy recognition layer, execution engine layer, and security assurance layer — recorded a 13% return for the most recent monthly period with a 93.7% execution success rate. The system operates on a non-directional model that does not rely on predicting market trends, generating returns through arbitrage and liquidation-related opportunities across decentralized markets.

All transactions execute through a private mempool to prevent front-running, with multi-path simulation and backtesting mechanisms to minimize failed transaction risk. The system operates continuously and all activity remains publicly verifiable on-chain.

Global Community: Four Continents, 50 Communities, 38 Content Creators

DCodex's global community infrastructure now spans four continents, with over 38 YouTube content creators and 50 active communities across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas collectively driving awareness and user growth. In the past month alone, DCodex conducted on-the-ground community events in seven countries: Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, China, Singapore, Spain, and Germany.

This distributed community model — built on organic creator partnerships rather than centralized marketing spend — reflects DCodex's strategy of grassroots ecosystem growth ahead of institutional-scale expansion.

About DCodex

DCodex is a blockchain-based financial infrastructure company specializing in strategy-driven on-chain arbitrage and crypto payment solutions. With over 3,000 subscribed members, approximately $20 million in capital deployed through its strategy system, and a globally distributed community across four continents, DCodex delivers a fully integrated financial ecosystem: strategy-based returns, asset management, and real-world payment utility through DPay.

Media Contact:



Ritz Owen

official@dcodex.io

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