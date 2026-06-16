Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 23.1 Billion by 2035, Growing at an 8.52% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 10.19 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 23.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.52% during 2026–2035.”

The development of the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market is gaining impetus through the rising number of cases of osteoarthritis due to the fast-growing ageing population and obesity trends in addition to heightened awareness about early diagnosis and treatment. There are currently over 528 million patients diagnosed with osteoarthritis worldwide, making this one of the most frequent types of musculoskeletal conditions. As a result, there will be a constant need for pain management treatments, injections, and new DMOADs.





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Ageing Population and Obesity Epidemic Accelerate Market Growth Globally

The increase in ageing population and the obesity problem in the world is the largest structural growth factor in the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics market. According to estimates by the World Health Organization, the number of people above the age of 60 is likely to cross the figure of two billion people in the year 2050. Consequently, the rate of occurrence of osteoarthritis and other degenerative joint diseases increases considerably.

Leading Market Players Listed in the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Sanofi S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

AbbVie Inc.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Bioventus LLC

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Assertio Holdings Inc.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (Amgen)

Galapagos NV

Merck KGaA (Sprifermin)

Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Drug Class

In 2025, NSAIDs accounted for more than 38% of the market share because NSAIDs are considered one of the first line drugs used to treat osteoarthritis patients. The fastest growing segment within Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market is DMOADs segment and it is growing at a CAGR of approximately 12.4% and this growth can be attributed to growing R&D efforts in areas like cartilage regeneration and synovial inflammation.

By Route of Administration

The Oral segment held dominance in the market during 2025 because of the prevalent use of NSAIDs and analgesics orally, convenient administration, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and availability. The Intra-Articular Injections segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate since there will be more adoption of HA injections, corticosteroids, PRP therapy, and regenerative medicine solutions.

By End User

The Hospitals segment led the industry owing to the specialized services of orthopedic and rheumatologic care, better treatment facilities, and higher procedure numbers related to treating osteoarthritis in 2025. The Retail Pharmacies segment has shown considerable growth owing to the higher sales of non-prescription NSAIDs, topical pain relievers, and alternative treatments for osteoarthritis.

Regional Insights:

In North America, the market witnessed the rise of the biggest player in the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics market due to the highest number of people suffering from osteoarthritis. This can be attributed to the availability of better healthcare facilities and advancements made by pharmaceutical companies in the development of new drugs for treating the disease.

The value of the U.S. osteoarthritis therapeutics market was USD 3.50 billion in 2025 and is forecast to be approximately USD 6.46 billion in 2034, experiencing a growth rate of 7.14%. The U.S. holds market dominance because of the large osteoarthritis patient pool comprising around 32.5 million individuals in addition to the country's high levels of healthcare spending and drug research and development.

The Europe Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market is estimated to be USD 3.06 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.71 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.18% during 2026–2035. Osteoarthritis therapy continues to be one of the key segments in Europe, owing to its growing ageing population, excellent healthcare insurance coverage, and advanced orthopedic treatment facilities. Nations such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain play an important role in creating market demand through the well-organized purchase of NSAIDs, steroids, HA treatments, and regenerative treatment techniques.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market for osteoarthritis therapeutics, driven by rapidly ageing populations, increasing obesity prevalence, expanding healthcare access, and rising awareness regarding osteoarthritis management. China, Japan, India, and South Korea continue to expand treatment accessibility through healthcare reforms, pharmaceutical market growth, and increasing adoption of advanced therapeutic solutions.

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Recent Developments:

2024: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Moebius Medical received U.S. FDA Fast Track designation for MM-II, a non-opioid intra-articular treatment for knee osteoarthritis pain, enabling accelerated clinical development and regulatory review.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Moebius Medical received U.S. FDA Fast Track designation for MM-II, a non-opioid intra-articular treatment for knee osteoarthritis pain, enabling accelerated clinical development and regulatory review. 2023: Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals received U.S. FDA Fast Track designation for EP-104IAR, a long-acting intra-articular corticosteroid formulation designed to provide sustained anti-inflammatory activity for up to six months following a single injection.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

DRUG PRICING & TREATMENT COST ANALYSIS – helps you understand pricing trends across NSAIDs, corticosteroids, hyaluronic acid injections, regenerative medicine therapies, and emerging DMOAD candidates, along with reimbursement dynamics and treatment affordability benchmarks.

PATIENT POPULATION & DISEASE BURDEN METRICS – helps you evaluate osteoarthritis prevalence trends, demographic risk factors, obesity-related disease incidence, joint-specific disease distribution, and long-term patient management requirements across key markets.

CLINICAL PIPELINE & DMOAD DEVELOPMENT TRACKER – helps you assess late-stage clinical candidates, regulatory milestones, pipeline maturity, disease-modifying mechanisms, and commercialization timelines shaping the future of osteoarthritis treatment.

INJECTION THERAPY & REGENERATIVE MEDICINE INSIGHTS – helps you identify growth opportunities across intra-articular corticosteroids, hyaluronic acid therapies, platelet-rich plasma treatments, stem cell therapies, and next-generation regenerative solutions.

TREATMENT OUTCOMES & PATIENT ADHERENCE BENCHMARKS – helps you uncover trends in pain reduction efficacy, functional improvement outcomes, treatment persistence, quality-of-life metrics, and long-term therapeutic effectiveness.

DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you gauge adoption of AI-powered pain management platforms, wearable monitoring technologies, digital rehabilitation solutions, personalized exercise programs, and integrated osteoarthritis care ecosystems.

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 10.19 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 23.1 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.52% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Drug Class (NSAIDs, Corticosteroids, Hyaluronic Acid, Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis Drugs (DMOADs), Opioids, Others)

• By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Intra-Articular Injections, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals, Orthopaedic Clinics, Rehabilitation Centres, Retail Pharmacies) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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