ISG Welcomes Former Progressive Insurance Executive Michael Sieger to Board of Advisors





DANVERS, Mass., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Service Group (ISG), a national provider of claim and litigation support services to the insurance and legal communities, today announced the appointment of Michael Sieger, former Claims Group President at Progressive Insurance, to its Board of Advisors. Sieger becomes ISG’s third high-profile board addition in 2026, following the appointment of Seth Ingall in January and Edmund Murphy in March, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to building a leadership bench with deep carrier-side expertise.

A 32‑year veteran of Progressive Insurance and a widely respected leader in claims strategy and operational transformation, Sieger brings extensive experience guiding large, complex organizations through growth, modernization and performance improvement. His background aligns directly with ISG’s mission to deliver a unified, technology‑enabled solution that integrates independent medical examinations (IMEs), record retrieval, clinical services, investigations, and proprietary workflow technology into a single, streamlined partner model.

“Mike brings a rare combination of operational depth, strategic clarity and decades of carrier-side leadership that will strengthen ISG at a pivotal moment,” said Bob Reardon, CEO of ISG. “His experience guiding one of the nation’s most sophisticated claims organizations will help us accelerate innovation, sharpen execution, and deliver even greater value to carriers seeking a simpler, more connected way to manage claims.”

Sieger began his career at Progressive Insurance in 1990 and retired in 2022 after serving as Claims Group President, where he oversaw claims strategy, operational performance, and organizational development during a period of significant growth. Over his tenure with Progressive, he held leadership roles in claims process management and regional general management across the Northeast and Washington, contributing to the company’s emergence as a leading U.S. property and casualty insurer. Sieger holds an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Sieger currently serves on the Board of Directors for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA), a leading global marketplace for commercial assets and vehicles, including insurance salvage vehicles. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Crash Champions, a national collision repair operator, and holds additional advisory roles across the insurance and automotive ecosystem.

“ISG is addressing challenges that every carrier faces such as fragmentation, inefficiency and the need for defensible, technology-supported decisioning,” said Sieger. “The opportunity to support a model that unifies critical services under one coordinated framework is both compelling and timely. I look forward to helping ISG advance this vision and deliver even greater value to clients.”

ISG’s integrated model has proven particularly effective in the auto insurance sector, where speed, accuracy and defensibility are essential. By serving as a single-source partner for investigative, medical, record management, and compliance solutions, ISG reduces administrative burden, strengthens consistency, and often delivers double-digit efficiency improvements for major carrier programs.

“Mike’s appointment underscores our commitment to bringing true carrier-side insight into ISG’s leadership,” said Rachel Wey, Chief Client Officer at ISG. “His perspective will help us strengthen our integrated ecosystem that reduces friction, strengthens defensibility and gives our clients a clearer, more efficient path to resolution.”

About Insight Service Group (ISG)

ISG is a national provider of integrated claim and litigation support services, helping insurers improve outcomes across the auto, workers’ compensation, and liability markets. With more than 30 years of industry experience, ISG delivers a unified suite of solutions, including independent medical examinations (IME) and peer reviews, record retrieval, clinical services and investigation solutions, designed to reduce costs, streamline workflows, and strengthen defensibility. Powered by advanced technology and a nationwide team of experts, ISG provides the insight, speed, and accountability carriers need to resolve claims with confidence. Learn more at www.isgvalue.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c4af644-06d7-42bd-933d-1f50119c2563