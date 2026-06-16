embecta appoints Nimish Muzumdar as SVP and President, North America

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, today announced that Nimish Muzumdar has been named the company’s Senior Vice President and President, North America, effective June 15, 2026.

Mr. Muzumdar will be responsible for leading the United States and Canada commercial teams and executing the region’s long-term growth strategy. He will report to Dev Kurdikar, Chairman, President and CEO of embecta, and serve on the embecta Operating Team.

Mr. Muzumdar most recently served as Senior Vice President & Head, Generics (Retail, Institutional, Hospitals & Clinics) at Sandoz — a $1 billion division that he returned to sustained, profitable growth. Following its spinoff from Novartis in 2023, he helped shape the organization’s commercial strategy, culture, and operational foundation for long-term success. In his decade-plus at Sandoz, he previously served as Director, Generics Oncology & Injectables; Executive Director, Generics Oncology & Injectables; and Executive Director, Retail Generics. Prior to Sandoz, he held marketing roles of increasing leadership responsibility for Ranbaxy USA, Watson Laboratories, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

"embecta is undergoing a transformation as we build on our 100-year legacy as a leader in insulin injection," said Kurdikar. “Nimish’s wealth of experience in US retail pharmacy and hospital channels combined with his track record of driving growth in the highly competitive generic drugs industry will serve us well as we begin to broaden our portfolio to serve chronic care patients in the obesity, diabetes, autoimmune diseases and anaphylaxis markets.”

Mr. Muzumdar holds a Bachelor of Science – Pharmacy from the University of Mumbai and an MBA from New York Institute of Technology.

Mr. Muzumdar received, as an inducement grant for his employment, a long-term incentive award of 638,978 time-vested restricted stock units (the “TVUs”). The TVUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement (the “Award Agreement”) provided to Mr. Muzumdar and will vest twenty percent (20%) on the first anniversary of the grant date, fifty percent (50%) on the second anniversary of the grant date, and thirty percent (30%) on the third anniversary of the grant date, subject to Mr. Muzumdar’s continued employment on the vesting dates. Vesting of the TVUs is subject to acceleration in accordance with embecta’s Executive Severance and Change in Control Plan. The inducement equity award was approved by embecta’s Board of Directors as a material inducement to Mr. Muzumdar’s entering into employment with embecta in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About embecta

embecta is a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, helping to improve lives through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,500 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

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