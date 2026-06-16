Guardian Capital LP Expands Flagship Fund Offerings with ETF and USD Series

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (“Guardian Capital”) is pleased to announce the launch of new ETF and USD series options on long-standing strategies, as well as a new fund launch focused on Canadian dividend growers.

The Guardian i3 Global Dividend Growth strategy is one of the largest strategies, by assets under management, offered by Guardian Capital and has been available since 2007 at select dealers as a separately managed account (SMA) and more recently as a publicly available mutual fund. We are excited to offer additional access to this mandate through an ETF series.

Applying the same investment selection process as the i3 Global Dividend growth strategy but focused on Canadian equities, the strategy underlying Guardian i3 Canadian Dividend Growth Fund has been applied for more than decade.



Both the Guardian i3 Global Dividend Growth Fund and the Guardian i3 Canadian Dividend Growth Fund make extensive use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their investment screening process, with AI providing the portfolio managers crucial analysis on key metrics such as cash-flow, dividend growth, dividend cut probability and income sustainability.

Details of the new series launches are available in the table below.

Fund Name Series Ticker / Fund Code Mgmt. Fee Admin Fee Guardian Fundamental Global Equity Fund F (US$) GCG 678U 0.60% 0.19% Guardian i3 Global Dividend Growth Fund

F (US$) GCG 570U 0.50% 0.18% ETF TSX: GIGD 0.50% 0.18% Guardian i3Canadian Dividend Growth Fund

ETF TSX: GICD 0.50% 0.18% F GCG 671 0.50% 0.18% A GCG 571 1.50% 0.18%



“The majority of what we’re bringing to market today is specific to our i3 Investments Team, a portfolio management group at Guardian Capital that has been instrumental in utilizing AI within their investment analytics process for nearly a decade” says Chris Winchell, Senior Vice President and Head of Distribution, Retail Asset Management, Guardian Capital LP. “Advisors are increasingly taking notice, and we’re thrilled to be able to provide greater access to their equity capabilities across regions.”

In addition to the launch of the ETF series of the Global and Canadian dividend growth mandates, Guardian Capital has also launched USD-denominated versions of certain funds to help Canadian advisors manage their currency allocation in client portfolios.

“We’ve also had several advisors across the country come to us directly voicing their desire for more USD-denominated offerings”, Mr. Winchell said. “Oftentimes, meaningful USD balances are allocated to USD-denominated cash-alternative solutions – like money market funds – but advisors and their clients want more optionality in being able to directly invest in some mandates which are denominated in USD.”

Each of Guardian i3 Canadian Dividend Growth Fund and Guardian i3 Global Dividend Growth Fund has closed its initial offering of ETF units, and the ETF units are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange when the market opens this morning. The new Series F (US$) units of Guardian Fundamental Global Equity Fund and Guardian i3 Global Dividend Growth Fund are also available for purchase effective immediately. The mutual fund series of Guardian i3 Canadian Dividend Growth Fund were launched on May 14, 2026.

For further information regarding the Guardian Capital Funds, please visit www.guardiancapital.com (for Series I mutual fund units) or www.guardiancapital.com/investmentsolutions (for all other series of units).

i3 InvestmentsTM Team is a portfolio management team with Guardian Capital LP, a registered portfolio manager. The i3 InvestmentsTM Team combines quantitative and fundamental analysis in managing investment portfolios. The quantitative component of the team’s investment process has evolved as new tools and datasets have become available and, over time, new quantitative models which incorporate aspects of artificial intelligence have been incorporated. The i3 InvestmentsTM Team provides a modern approach to portfolio construction, combining the advantages of quantitative analysis, big data, and artificial intelligence with the experience, perspective, and decision-making of our investment team. The application of quantitative investment analysis that incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning in a forecast model is forward-looking and the simulated results are subject to inherent limitations. Investment strategies which rely on predictive artificial intelligence and quantitative models may perform differently than expected, as a result of, among other things, the factors used in the models, the weight placed on each factor, changes from the factors’ historical trends and the limitations of technology in the construction and implementation of the models. There is no guarantee that the use of the quantitative model and artificial intelligence will result in effective investment decisions. There are no guarantees that dividend paying stocks will continue to pay dividends. All investments are subject to risk, including loss. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful.

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., which is part of the Desjardins Group. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Founded in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is one of Canada’s leading asset managers, with in house expertise in equity, fixed income, private equity and real assets (including infrastructure and real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada. With offices in Montréal, Lévis and Toronto, its team of over 100 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility and discipline to design solutions tailored to clients’ unique needs. DGAM integrates Desjardins’ cooperative values into its investment process to ensure it supports the sustainable and responsible growth of its partners’ and clients’ assets.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Guardian Capital LP

Mark Noble

Telephone: +1-416-350-8109

Email: mnoble@guardiancapital.com

Guardian Capital LP

Commerce Court West

Suite 2700, 199 Bay Street

PO Box 201, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E8

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s beliefs and is based on information currently available. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing this forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the following cautionary statements.

Although Guardian Capital believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: general economic and market conditions, including interest rates, business competition, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, the outbreak and severity of pandemics, such as COVID 19, military conflicts in various parts of the world, the failure to satisfy any applicable stock exchange requirements, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Guardian Funds’ prospectus and the disclosure documents filed by Guardian Capital with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces and territories of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.com. The reader is cautioned to consider these factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented as of the preparation date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing Guardian Capital’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Guardian Capital undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase Guardian Funds and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in Guardian Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange. If the units are purchased or sold on the Toronto Stock Exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

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