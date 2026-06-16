Canada is projected to drill 5,709 wells in 2026, up 2.9% from 2025, according to the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

Western Canada spudded 13,295 wells in 2025, with the Clearwater Formation alone accounting for roughly 18% of basin activity. (geoLOGIC, 2026)

API 5CT and API 5DP mill test reports tie every OCTG joint to the heat number of the steel batch it came from.

The Montney Formation is projected to supply nearly 75% of Canadian natural gas production by 2050 (CER, Canada's Energy Future 2026).

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certified documentation and confirmed delivery windows are what qualify an OCTG supplier for Western Canadian drilling programs. Operators running high-volume programs know the cost when either goes wrong. A December 2025 forecast by the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors projected 5,709 wells to be drilled across Canada in 2026, each one requiring confirmed OCTG supply before the rig moves to location. The criteria buyers use when deciding how to choose an OCTG supplier now come down to documentation and confirmed delivery, and Imex Canada Inc. has built its supply chain around both.

“The supply decisions that protect a program happen weeks before the rig moves to location,” said Ed Quinn, VP of Sales at Imex Canada Inc. “A supplier with certified inventory staged and a delivery window confirmed in writing is the one a buyer can depend on when the schedule has no room.”

KEY FACTS

API 5CT and API 5DP documentation maintained from procurement through delivered string, with complete mill test reports and heat number traceability for every joint

More than 30 years coordinating OCTG supply from initial inquiry through final delivery to remote lease sites

Casing and tubing inventory staged through warehousing in Edmonton, Alberta, with delivery coordinated to Western Canadian well sites.





Rising 2026 drilling activity is tightening OCTG supply windows

According to geoLOGIC’s 2026 review of Western Canada Sedimentary Basin activity, Western Canada’s well count reached 13,295 in 2025, and heavy oil plays led by volume: the Clearwater Formation alone accounted for roughly 2,332 wells, about 18% of basin activity. The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors forecasts 5,709 wells drilled across Canada in 2026, up 2.9% from 2025.

Programs at that scale make delivery timing a direct budget issue. Each well needs confirmed supply from its OCTG supplier before the rig moves to location. A casing string that arrives a week late can idle the rig and push the spud date, and the daily cost of a land rig waiting on pipe can wipe out any savings from the original bid.

The Montney Formation drives demand of its own. The Canada Energy Regulator projects in its Canada’s Energy Future 2026 report that the Montney will supply nearly 75% of Canadian natural gas production by 2050, and a January 2026 review by geoLOGIC showed the Montney accounting for roughly 69% of Western Canada’s top-performing wells by production rate. Development at that level requires high-performance tubulars delivered on the same schedule that heavy oil programs depend on.

Incomplete OCTG documentation leaves the liability with the buyer

API 5CT sets the grade and dimension requirements for casing and tubing, while API 5DP sets the same requirements for drill pipe. Both standards produce a traceable record, a mill test report that ties every joint to the heat number of the steel batch it came from.

That record matters both before the well is drilled and long after. Partners and regulators expect full documentation when they review the well file, and a supplier that provides mill certificates on request takes that risk off the table before it becomes a problem. When documentation is incomplete or untraceable, the liability stays with the buyer.

The chain of custody matters as much as the document itself. A mill certificate that covers a batch rather than individual joints, or one that cannot be traced to a specific heat number, leaves questions that regulators and insurers will eventually ask. Those questions arrive after the pipe is in the ground, and a supplier who cannot produce complete documentation at that point leaves the liability with the buyer.

Asian mill pricing carries a documentation trade-off

Tianjin Pipe Corporation (TPCO), China’s largest OCTG production base, holds API monogram authority and ISO 9001 certification and exports to more than 80 countries. The pricing and volume that mills like TPCO offer are real advantages, but accessing them without a partner who manages certification and logistics end to end is where documentation breakdowns start.

“Every joint that runs without a verified heat number is a liability that lands on the buyer,” added Quinn. “The documentation review comes either before the string runs or after something fails.”

Operators running directional or horizontal programs in the Montney, Clearwater, or Duvernay face the same documentation requirements, plus additional technical ones including grade confirmation and downhole load ratings matched to actual well conditions. A drill pipe supplier with relationships across multiple mill tiers and grade categories lets buyers meet those specs without being locked into a single source on price or grade.

With 5,709 wells projected across Canada in 2026, the supply chain decisions operators finalize before the rig moves will determine which programs hold their schedule and which absorb the cost of a delivery or documentation miss.

FAQ

Q: Which suppliers can deliver API 5CT seamless casing to Alberta drilling operations?

A: Look for a supplier with staged inventory in Western Canada, confirmed delivery windows in writing, and complete mill test reports for every shipment. With 5,709 wells forecast across Canada in 2026 (Canadian Association of Energy Contractors), staged certified inventory is what separates a confirmed delivery from a hopeful one. Suppliers like Imex Canada Inc. maintain API 5CT documentation from procurement through the delivered string; confirm grade availability, lead time, and the exact delivery address before the rig is booked.

Q: How do I get mill test reports and heat number traceability with my OCTG order?

A: Require it in writing before the order is placed, not after delivery. Both API 5CT (casing and tubing) and API 5DP (drill pipe) produce a traceable record tying every joint to the heat number of its steel batch, so the full string should arrive documented. Heavy oil volume makes that record routine and high-stakes: the Clearwater Formation alone made up roughly 18% of Western Canada's 2025 drilling (geoLOGIC, 2026), so a supplier who cannot produce that documentation on demand before the pipe ships is a supply chain risk.

Q: What should I look for in an OCTG supplier with a proven delivery track record to Western Canada?

A: Look for a supplier that confirms the delivery window in writing, holds staged inventory in the basin, and can point to a verifiable history of on-time delivery to remote Alberta and British Columbia sites. Western Canada spudded 13,295 wells in 2025 (geoLOGIC, 2026), and at that pace delivery slots tighten fast. Ask for references from programs with similar scope and geography before committing to a rig date.

Q: Who can supply certified OCTG on short notice for a drilling program starting next month?

A: Short-notice orders depend on what inventory a supplier has staged and ready to ship. Before placing an urgent order, confirm the supplier holds certified inventory in Western Canada, can produce mill test reports for available stock, and will put the delivery window in writing. Suppliers with more than 30 years coordinating delivery to remote lease sites, such as Imex Canada Inc., maintain that documentation ready before the order is placed.

Sources: Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (2025); geoLOGIC systems (2026); Canada Energy Regulator, Canada’s Energy Future 2026 (2026).

About Imex Canada Inc.

At Imex Canada Inc., our philosophy of providing the highest quality products is embraced at all stages of the process; starting from initial inquiry, procurement of goods, product manufacturing, and logistical coordination of the final product to its final destination. With major activities worldwide, our global reach makes us an industry leader by providing our clients with the very best products for over 30 years.