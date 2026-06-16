Elevate named Official Hospitality Partner of Manchester United

Manchester, UK and New York, NY, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manchester United is continuing its drive to enhance matchdays for supporters ahead of the 2026/27 season by announcing Elevate as their first ever Official Hospitality Partner.

The new partnership expands United’s official hospitality offering, giving fans more variety and special ways to enjoy the match. Through the new partnership, United fans can design a matchday experience that feels uniquely right for them – from premium seats chosen for the best sightlines, to seats that put them as close to the action as possible.

Fans can personally tailor their hospitality experience, with choice between fine dining, a relaxed pub-style atmosphere, an in-venue experience at Old Trafford, or a pre-match restaurant in the city center. Elevate will also unlock a select number of unforgettable fan experiences, including behind-the-scenes stadium tours, on-pitch photos with the first team, and exclusive Q&As with club legends. The result is a more flexible, memorable, and personal way for fans to experience Old Trafford on matchdays.

Beyond the premium matchday offerings, the Elevate partnership will also create opportunities to gift select tickets and experiences with community groups and local charities, helping bring memorable Old Trafford moments to more supporters.

Elevate will be a new strategic partner for the club, bringing best-in-class expertise across sports and entertainment hospitality to help create more choice, more personalized options, and better experiences to United fans.

Marc Armstrong, Chief Business Officer of Manchester United, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Elevate as our Official Hospitality Partner. With a proven track record of delivering high-quality, premium matchday experiences, Elevate will help us broaden our hospitality offering, providing greater choice for fans who want it alongside our broad range of General Admission options.”

Flavil Hampsten, President of Venue Sales at Elevate, continued:

“At Elevate, our expertise is delivering best-in-class hospitality and creating unforgettable matchday experiences for fans. We are delighted to partner with such a historic club as Manchester United and are excited to help take the club’s hospitality to the next level in a way that respects the club, its supporters, and Old Trafford’s unrivalled matchday atmosphere.”

Fan ticket packages will go on sale on Friday, June 19th following the Premier League fixture release via: hospitality.manutd.com.

See new partnership hospitality packages here.

Download photos here.

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About Elevate

Elevate is a global, integrated agency network committed to helping properties, brands, and universities forge deeper connections with their audiences to unlock growth. Serving more than 1,000 clients across sports, entertainment, consumer products, retail, and more, Elevate transforms followers into devoted fans.

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An agency rooted in innovation, Elevate leverages EPIC, its proprietary intelligence platform powered by advanced data and AI technology. EPIC integrates tools for consumer insights, ticketing, property analytics, and more, empowering clients to maximize ROI, enhance fan engagement, and craft campaigns that foster lasting loyalty.

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Founded in 2018, Elevate partners with clients worldwide from offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.oneelevate.com.

About Manchester United

For more information about Manchester United, visit manutd.com/en.







