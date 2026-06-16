nCAP Medical Announces Publication of Positive RCT Results Demonstrating NeuroCuple® Provides Meaningful, Opioid-Sparing Pain Relief Immediately Following Total Knee Arthroplasty

HEBER CITY, Utah, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCAP Medical, Inc. (“nCAP Medical”, or the “Company”), a medical technology company developing NeuroCuple®, a non-opioid platform for chronic and acute pain, today announced the results as published in The Journal of Arthroplasty, demonstrated its NeuroCuple® Nanotechnology Device achieves clinically, statistically, and economically significant reductions in opioid use, pain, hospital length of stay, PONV, and antiemetic use following TKA when compared to a sham control.

Key Trial Findings

14% reduction in pain at rest score at one week post-surgery (3.5 numerical rating scale vs. 4.1 numerical rating scale, p = 0.04)

26% reduction in opioid consumption during the first 24 hours in the hospital (25.6 mg vs. 34.4 mg morphine milligram equivalent, p = 0.015)

19% shorter hospital length of stay (20.8 hours vs. 25.7 hours, p = 0.006)

30% lower incidence rate of postoperative nausea and vomiting per patient

41% reduction in rescue antiemetic use per patient

No serious device-related adverse events were observed





“This RCT further builds on the positive clinical support from the pilot study, and highlights that the NeuroCuple® device provides meaningful and statistically significant reductions across multiple endpoints of pain relief immediately following total knee arthroplasty,” said, Jacques E. Chelly, MD, PhD, MBA, Principal Investigator of the RCT, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. “The observed 26% reduction in in-hospital opioid utilization, together with a nearly 20% shorter length of stay, underscores the potential for meaningful improvements in post-surgical recovery and healthcare resource utilization.”

The prospective, randomized, placebo-controlled trial, funded in part by the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health, was conducted between April 2024 and July 2025 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Shadyside hospital and UPMC East hospital. A total of 156 patients were randomized 1:1 to either an active NeuroCuple® device or an identical sham device containing no nanocapacitors. Patients, nurses, surgeons, and the research team were all blinded to treatment allocation. Participants wore the device for at least 12 hours per day for two weeks following surgery and were followed for six weeks.

“NeuroCuple® is a differentiated, opioid-sparing solution for pain management with the potential to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs, and these results underscore that disruptive innovation potential. With more than 1.26 million TKAs projected annually in the United States by 2030, and over 95% of TKA patients receiving opioid prescriptions within one week of surgery, the need for effective non-pharmacological alternatives remains significant,” said Anthony Sutera, Chief Executive Officer of nCAP Medical. “We are focused on advancing our FDA regulatory pathway and expanding the clinical evidence base through a larger multicenter clinical trial.”

The NeuroCuple® device works by addressing a fundamental mechanism of surgical pain. Under normal physiological conditions, cell membranes maintain electrical equilibrium. Surgical trauma disrupts this equilibrium, resulting in an accumulation of electrical charges that manifests as pain. The NeuroCuple®, which incorporates millions of nanocapacitors in its internal layer, captures these excess electrical charges, re-establishes equilibrium, and thereby reduces pain — without drugs, electrical power, or invasive procedures.

The NeuroCuple® currently holds a U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) low-risk device designation for over-the-counter use. Upon FDA clearance, the NeuroCuple® is expected to become the first FDA-cleared device providing effective, non-pharmacological, opioid-sparing pain relief for post-surgical pain.

nCAP Medical is planning a follow-on large multicenter clinical trial to further validate and generalize the clinical and economic benefits of the NeuroCuple®, including in patient populations with anxiety, depression, and preoperative opioid use.

Paper Reference: Klatt BA et al. Nanotechnology-Based Device Reduces Pain and Immediate Opioid Requirements and Facilitates Earlier Discharge From the Hospital Following Total Knee Arthroplasty: A Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial. The Journal of Arthroplasty (2026). https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2026.04.083

About nCAP Medical, Inc.

nCAP Medical, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical technology company developing NeuroCuple®, a non-opioid platform for the treatment of chronic and post-surgical pain. The company has been awarded three grants from the National Institutes of Health totaling $10.3 million in non-dilutive funding, supporting clinical trials in chronic back pain, cesarean section recovery, and knee reconstruction, with trials expected to begin mid-2026. nCAP Medical has completed two double-blind clinical trials, including a study of NeuroCuple® in total knee replacement surgery, with results published in a peer-reviewed journal. The company is advancing toward FDA clearance for deployment in hospital and clinical settings. nCAP Medical was formed earlier in 2026 as an independent C-corporation following its spin-out from nCAP Holdings, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncapmedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding future clinical trial outcomes, FDA regulatory review and clearance, the timing and outcome of pending patent litigation, the Company’s ability to raise additional capital on acceptable terms, the timing of any future financing transactions, and general business and economic conditions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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nCAP Medical, Inc. | nCAP Holdings, LLC

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