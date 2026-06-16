Breckenridge Brewery Launches a Colorado-Wide Soccer Celebration with Fan-First Activations





BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Brewery, Colorado’s most recognized craft brewer and part of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today unveiled a vibrant lineup of watch parties and themed activations across its taprooms and select partner locations, bringing fans together with limited-release beer, spirited competition, and match-day specials.

As fans across the U.S. rally around the biggest tournament in international soccer, Breckenridge Brewery is transforming its Colorado footprint into a hub for game-day energy, local camaraderie, and beer-forward experiences inspired by the excitement of the global stage.

Across Breckenridge Brewery’s taprooms and partner accounts, the brand is celebrating the tournament with interactive programming and fan-first offerings, from foosball competitions and “PK for Pints” to trivia nights, themed merchandise, and location-specific beer promotions. Whether fans stop by a neighborhood partner bar, head to the Farm House for a watch party, or visit the Brew Pub or Fort Collins taproom for game-time specials, Breckenridge Brewery is creating more ways to connect over great beer and the spirit of competition.

Kayt Smith, Senior Brand Manager at Breckenridge Brewery, said, “This summer’s global soccer celebration is creating moments of connection around the world, and that spirit naturally reflects the experiences we aim to deliver in our taprooms every day. From limited-release beer and in-venue competitions to watch parties and themed food and beverage offerings, we’re excited to give fans across Colorado even more ways to come together, cheer on the action, and celebrate throughout the tournament.”

Breckenridge Brewery is bringing the tournament spirit to life with:

Across Breckenridge Brewery taprooms, fans can raise a crowler of limited-release WC Kölsch and score branded soccer-themed coasters and tournament-inspired merchandise.

The Farm House will turn up the excitement with “PK for Pints” during USA matches, official watch parties with the Colorado Soccer Association, match-day food and drink specials, and USA-themed plush merchandise.

The Breck Brew Pub will keep the momentum going with BOGO beers during matches and a globally inspired wing program built for game-day gatherings.

At select partner locations, fans can step up to the foosball table for the chance to win pints and branded Breckenridge Brewery merchandise.

With activations tailored to each location, Breckenridge Brewery is leaning into the fun, community, and competitive spirit that make tournament season a natural fit for craft beer occasions.

From mountain-town match viewing to taproom games and limited-release pours, Breckenridge Brewery is inviting fans to celebrate every stage of the tournament through memorable experiences rooted in Colorado hospitality and craft beer culture.

For more information on Breckenridge Brewery’s programming and taproom events, visit Breckenridge Brewery online or follow the brand on social media.



About Breckenridge Brewery

Founded in 1990, Breckenridge Brewery has grown from a small mountain-town brewpub into one of Colorado’s most recognized craft beer brands, with destinations that bring together great beer, hospitality, and community. Known for its broad portfolio of approachable and adventurous styles, Breckenridge Brewery continues to create memorable experiences for locals and visitors alike through its brewpubs, taprooms, and seasonal programming. Breckenridge Brewery is part of Tilray Brands, Inc.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/778e0ff3-9da7-4aa7-ad6f-67664740ffd3