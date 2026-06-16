Woof Gang Grows National Footprint With Expansion Into New Markets

MIAMI, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming (“Woof Gang” or “the Company”), the neighborhood pet grooming and treat boutique, today announced the opening of its first stores in three new states this month: Rogers, Arkansas; Edmond, Oklahoma; and Olympus Hill in Milcreek, Utah.

This expansion strengthens Woof Gang's national footprint, extending the brand's presence into key interior markets as America's largest pet grooming brand continues to grow across the country. The openings bring Woof Gang's footprint to 36 states and Canada, and build on one of the brand's most active growth periods in its history, including the opening of its 300th location earlier this year.

“The pet industry continues to demonstrate resilience within the broader consumer sector and as demand for services from America’s leading pet grooming brand grows, we are proud to advance Woof Gang’s national expansion by opening locations in new states, giving local dog parents an exciting option for grooming,” said Ricardo Azevedo, CEO of Woof Gang. “We look forward to partnering with our newest franchisees in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Utah and bringing the Woof Gang experience to these communities as pet ownership continues to rise nationwide.”

Woof Gang's geographic growth is being matched by investment across the brand. Earlier this year, the Company unveiled the largest toy launch in its history and introduced its first line of hypoallergenic pet wipes, part of a retail portfolio that now spans more than 450 SKUs of premium, curated products. Together, these additions are designed to deepen the in-store experience and give pet parents more reasons to make Woof Gang their everyday destination, creating neighborhood boutiques where dogs are treated like family and every visit feels like a trip to their happy place.

About Woof Gang

Founded in 2007, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is the leading pet grooming and specialty retail franchise in North America, with more than 450 locations open or under development across the United States. At its core, Woof Gang is redefining the grooming industry through a personalized, salon-style experience built on safety, care, and love. Beyond grooming, Woof Gang offers exclusive gourmet treats, premium pet food, and curated supplies that enhance the health, happiness, and well-being of pets—and how they look!

Woof Gang has been recognized as a Top 10 Retailer by Pet Business Media and one of the nation’s fastest-growing pet chains by Pet Insight Magazine. The franchise has received the Retailer of the Year Franchise Award from Pet Product News, the Best Overall Multi-Unit Retailer and Multiservice Excellence Award from Pet Business Media, and has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Annual Franchise 500®. In 2025, Woof Gang was also named to Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises list and secured a spot in the Franchise Times Top 400 for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit https://woofgangbakery.com/ .

Media Contact: woofgang@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1273c1b8-fd33-42b5-9940-9c44366f1b1a