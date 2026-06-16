Istios Health Partners with Americare Kidney Institute to Expand Specialty Care Access and Clinical Research in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND and PHOENIX, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istios Health, a national specialty care network advancing clinical research and virtual care delivery, today announced a strategic partnership with Americare Kidney Institute, a leading independent nephrology practice serving patients across Northeast Ohio.

This partnership expands Istios Health’s growing nephrology platform at a time when demand for kidney care continues to outpace specialist supply. Chronic kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension, and other cardio-renal-metabolic conditions are placing increasing pressure on hospitals and community providers. Istios supports independent nephrology practices with clinical research and virtual care infrastructure that expands access to specialty care and creates new pathways for physician-led innovation.

Americare Kidney Institute brings significant clinical depth to the relationship. Founded in 2016 following the merger of two established nephrology practices, Americare serves patients across seven Northeast Ohio counties through 15 office locations and provides care for patients with chronic kidney disease, acute renal failure, end-stage renal disease, diabetic nephropathy, hypertension, polycystic kidney disease, and other kidney-related conditions.

“Cardio-renal-metabolic disease is one of the most important areas of clinical innovation in healthcare today, and nephrologists are uniquely positioned to help bring that innovation to patients,” said Nick Carlucci, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Istios Health. “Americare Kidney Institute is exactly the type of physician-led, community-based practice Istios was built to support. Together, we can expand access to clinical research and emerging therapies while helping physicians participate in innovation in a way that fits their private practice model.”

Through the partnership, Istios will embed clinical research infrastructure directly into Americare’s practice, giving physicians access to sponsored trials across the cardio-renal-metabolic disease spectrum without disrupting patient relationships or existing workflows. Istios supports study operations, patient identification, regulatory coordination, and sponsor engagement, allowing physicians to participate in research on their terms.

For life sciences organizations, the partnership expands Istios Health’s community-based research network and strengthens its ability to identify eligible patients, execute trials efficiently, and generate real-world evidence from diverse practice settings.

The partnership also expands Istios Health’s capacity to support hospitals and health systems facing nephrology coverage gaps. Through its virtual and hybrid care model, Istios connects hospitals with credentialed community-based nephrologists for inpatient consults, acute care needs, and broader kidney care programs, helping hospitals maintain local access to specialty expertise without the cost and complexity of traditional employment models.

“Our partnership with Istios allows us to bring clinical research and emerging therapies directly into the communities we serve, giving patients access to innovative treatment options while preserving the trusted relationships they have with their physicians,” said Dr. Keith Petras of Americare Kidney Institute. “At the same time, expanding our ability to support hospitals through virtual nephrology services creates new opportunities for growth, strengthens the long-term viability of independent specialty practice, and helps ensure more patients have access to the care they need.”

By combining Americare Kidney Institute’s clinical expertise in Northeast Ohio with Istios Health’s national infrastructure, the partnership further establishes Istios as a differentiated platform at the intersection of specialty care delivery and community-based clinical research.

About Istios Health

Istios Health is a national specialty network advancing access to virtual care delivery and clinical research across cardio-renal-metabolic medicine, infectious disease, immunology, and inflammation. The company partners with independent community specialists and life sciences organizations to embed telehealth, real-world evidence, and clinical trial infrastructure directly into routine specialty care. By connecting fragmented independent practices into a technology-enabled, mechanism-aligned network, Istios Health preserves physician autonomy, expands patient access to innovative therapies, and gives life sciences sponsors the integrated, multi-specialty infrastructure modern drug development demands.

About Americare Kidney Institute

Americare Kidney Institute is a leading nephrology practice serving patients throughout Northeast Ohio. Founded in 2016 through the merger of two established kidney care groups, Americare provides comprehensive care across a network of outpatient clinics, dialysis facilities, and hospital partners spanning seven counties and 15 locations. The practice specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, end-stage renal disease, hypertension, diabetic kidney disease, and other complex renal disorders, helping patients access specialized kidney care close to home while advancing better outcomes across the communities it serves.

For more information please contact:

growth@istioshealth.com