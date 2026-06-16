Bioadhesives Market Size to Skyrocket USD 19.6 Billion by 2035 as Sustainable Packaging and Healthcare Demand Accelerate | SNS Insider

Austin, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Bioadhesives Market was valued at USD 8.32 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.6 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.93% over 2026–2035.

The Bioadhesives Market is growing as the adhesives industry is undergoing a structural evolution from petroleum-based synthetic adhesives to biologically sourced substitutes whose renewable raw material base, biodegradable performance characteristics and low formaldehyde emissions provide competitive advantages in packaging, construction and healthcare applications where sustainability specifications are becoming increasingly stringent. Rising regulatory restrictions on VOC emissions, the shift of the packaging industry towards recyclable and compostable material systems, and the healthcare industry’s need for biocompatible tissue adhesives for surgical wound closure are all contributing to above-average market growth, which is transforming adhesive specification choices across all major end-use industries around the world.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 9.06 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 19.6 Billion

CAGR: 8.93% from 2026 to 2035

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Largest Region: North America





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Source, Plant-Based Dominated the Market; Animal-Based Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Plant-Based adhesives dominated with the largest share in 2025, projected to hold approximately 70.34% by 2035, driven by starch-based adhesives' scale advantage in the corrugated packaging industry whose global production of over 400 billion square metres annually creates the world's largest single bioadhesive application. Animal-Based adhesives are growing fastest at approximately 9.78% CAGR, driven by the healthcare sector's demand for biocompatible tissue adhesives whose collagen, fibrin, albumin, and mussel-inspired adhesive protein chemistry creates growing adoption in surgical wound closure and orthopaedic implant fixation — with per-application commercial value substantially exceeding packaging adhesive economics.

By Application, Boxes & Cartons Dominated the Market; Wound Care & Medical Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Boxes & Cartons accounted for the largest market share in 2025, driven by the high volume consumption of starch adhesives in corrugated packaging, which results in steady non-discretionary bioadhesive procurement that scales with global packaging production volume. Wound Care & Medical is the fastest-growing application, fueled by surgical tissue adhesives substituting for sutures in wound closure, haemostatic bioadhesives for intraoperative bleeding control, and drug delivery patch adhesive systems—each representing growing clinical adoption categories whose combined commercial value is creating the market’s highest-growth application segment.

By End User, Paper & Packaging Dominated the Market; Healthcare Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Paper & Packaging segment dominated the market in 2025 due to systematic adoption of starch adhesives as technical standard in the production of corrugated board and the presence of diverse procurement channels in flexible packaging lamination and pressure-sensitive label adhesives. The fastest growing end-user is healthcare, driven by the demand for surgical bioadhesives and medical device assembly, where the per-application commercial value, technical performance requirements and premium pricing together support revenue growth rates above market which packaging applications cannot match.

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Regional Insights:

North America held the bioadhesives market in 2025 with a market share of 38% of the global revenue. The region’s growth is fueled by stringent EPA VOC limits, CARB Phase 2 formaldehyde regulation, and the packaging industry’s long-standing commitment to sustainability. Henkel’s Technomelt bioadhesive portfolio and H.B. Fuller’s CLARITY product line contribute an estimated 82.5% of regional revenues, with the United States taking the largest share, while Canada contributes through the adoption of protein and starch bioadhesives in its forest products industry and expanding healthcare surgical bioadhesive procurement.

The U.S. bioadhesives market was valued at approximately USD 2.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 6.27 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.93%. The country leads the North American market, driven by stringent environmental regulations, including EPA VOC emission standards and CARB Phase 2 compliance requirements, along with increasing sustainability commitments from major companies such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Amazon, which are accelerating demand for bio-based adhesive solutions across packaging and industrial applications.

Europe Bioadhesives Market is the most regulation-driven bioadhesives environment in the world. The EU REACH restrictions on VOC-emitting adhesive substances, the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation that introduces adhesive recyclability requirements and the Construction Products Regulation that imposes emission class requirements together create structured regulatory substitution demand. Structured regulatory substitution demand for bioadhesive alternatives: Emission class requirements of the Construction Products Regulation for flooring and panel adhesives.

Europe Bioadhesives Market is projected to reach USD 2.33 billion in 2025 and predicted to reach USD 5.32 billion by 2035, increasing at a CAGR of 8.60% during 2026-2035. Bioadhesive investments in France, sustainable packaging activities in Netherlands and growing usage in the furniture and flooring industries of Italy and Spain are driving growth.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market owing to the largest corrugated packaging production in the world, rapid growth of e-commerce packaging demand, and increasing regulatory pressure towards sustainable packaging. China is the largest single starch adhesive consumption market, accounting for approximately 52.4% of Asia Pacific revenues. India is the most commercially dynamic emerging market through rapid packaging industry expansion and increasing VOC emission regulation in construction adhesives.

Packaging Recyclability Mandates and Healthcare Bioadhesive Innovation to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The primary structural growth driver that will continue to be the most commercially certain for the bioadhesives market in the years ahead will be the progressive restriction of petroleum-derived adhesive chemistries whose VOC emission, formaldehyde content and non-recyclability create regulatory non-compliance in tightening standards within the regulatory environment. The most commercially valuable innovation frontier is surgical and medical bioadhesive development, where every FDA-cleared or CE-marked surgical tissue adhesive demonstrating clinical equivalence to suture enables premium market entry. USDA BioPreferred and European biobased content certification are tools for commercial differentiation, and specification leverage for supporting premium pricing through 2035.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Bioadhesives Market Report:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Bostik SA (Arkema)

Sika AG

3M Company

Paramelt BV

DL Chemicals NV

Yparex BV

Adhesive Research Inc.

CryoLife Inc.

Cohera Medical Inc.

EcoSynthetix Inc.

Beardow Adams Ltd.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc.

DowDuPont Inc. (Dow Performance Adhesives)

Adhezion Biomedical LLC

Bioadhesive Alliance Inc.

Infinity Bio-Chem Ltd.

Tremco Holdings LLC

Recent Developments:

2024: Henkel AG expanded its Technomelt SUPRA bioadhesive product line for flexible packaging lamination, introducing plant-based hot-melt formulations achieving equivalent bond strength to EVA adhesives while reducing formaldehyde emissions below Eurofins Gold Standard certification thresholds.

Henkel AG expanded its Technomelt SUPRA bioadhesive product line for flexible packaging lamination, introducing plant-based hot-melt formulations achieving equivalent bond strength to EVA adhesives while reducing formaldehyde emissions below Eurofins Gold Standard certification thresholds. 2023: CryoLife Inc. received FDA clearance for BioGlue Surgical Adhesive new indication expansion for additional thoracic surgery applications, extending the albumin-glutaraldehyde bioadhesive's clinical use to cardiac and thoracic procedures.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

BIOADHESIVES DEPLOYMENT & BONDING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across packaging, construction, and healthcare applications along with improvements in bond strength, formaldehyde emission reduction, and recyclability compatibility performance.

– helps you understand adoption trends across packaging, construction, and healthcare applications along with improvements in bond strength, formaldehyde emission reduction, and recyclability compatibility performance. PACKAGING RECYCLABILITY & SUSTAINABLE ADHESIVE METRICS – helps you evaluate EU PPWR compliance investment trends, mono-material recyclable adhesive adoption, biobased content certification penetration, and brand owner sustainability pledge-driven specification changes.

– helps you evaluate EU PPWR compliance investment trends, mono-material recyclable adhesive adoption, biobased content certification penetration, and brand owner sustainability pledge-driven specification changes. SURGICAL & MEDICAL BIOADHESIVE INNOVATION METRICS – helps you analyze demand across tissue adhesive, haemostatic, and drug delivery patch bioadhesive applications along with clinical validation evidence, FDA clearance pipeline development, and premium pricing trends.

– helps you analyze demand across tissue adhesive, haemostatic, and drug delivery patch bioadhesive applications along with clinical validation evidence, FDA clearance pipeline development, and premium pricing trends. VOC REGULATION & CONSTRUCTION ADHESIVE METRICS – helps you uncover growth in flooring and panel bioadhesive adoption, EPA and CARB compliance-driven substitution, and construction sector formaldehyde-free specification investment across global markets.

– helps you uncover growth in flooring and panel bioadhesive adoption, EPA and CARB compliance-driven substitution, and construction sector formaldehyde-free specification investment across global markets. BIOBASED CONTENT CERTIFICATION & PREMIUM PRICING METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in USDA BioPreferred programme certification adoption, European biobased content labelling penetration, and government procurement specification leverage for certified bioadhesive products.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in USDA BioPreferred programme certification adoption, European biobased content labelling penetration, and government procurement specification leverage for certified bioadhesive products. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & BIOADHESIVES EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on product innovation, biobased content certification, healthcare regulatory approval pipeline, and sustainable packaging adhesive portfolio development globally.

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Bioadhesives Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.32 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 19.6 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.93% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Source (Plant-Based, Animal-Based)

• By Application (Boxes & Cartons, Cigarettes & Filters, Foil Laminates, Flooring, Labels & Envelopes, Woodworks, Wound Care & Medical, Others)

• By End User (Paper & Packaging, Construction, Healthcare, Wood Industry, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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