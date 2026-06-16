NVision Named Winner in Fast Company’s 2026 World Changing Ideas Award





Ulm, Germany, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVision Quantum Technologies, a quantum technology company developing quantum systems for healthcare and life sciences, today announced that it has been named a winner of Fast Company’s 2026 World Changing Ideas Award.

Now in its ninth year, the World Changing Ideas Award celebrates organizations and projects that are delivering measurable impact across industries - from climate solutions and AI advancements to health, social justice, and beyond.

NVision was recognized for POLARIS, its quantum-enhanced MRI platform designed to make metabolic imaging scalable. MRI is one of the most important tools in cancer care, but it primarily captures a tumor’s size and location. Many of the signals that reveal how disease is behaving, including whether a therapy is working, happen at the metabolic level before anatomical changes are visible. POLARIS addresses this gap by producing a metabolic imaging agent on site and boosting its signal so metabolic activity can be visualized during a standard MRI scan.

In many cancer cases, patients can spend months on a therapy before changes in tumor size show whether it is working. POLARIS enables researchers to study metabolic changes that can appear much earlier, with the long-term potential to provide clinicians with an earlier signal of treatment response and help patients move off ineffective therapies sooner. Already deployed at leading research institutions, POLARIS makes the metabolic imaging agents needed for this research available on demand and at scale.

This year’s awards highlight 191 outstanding projects across 14 categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters evaluated more than 1,500 entries based on their impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.

“Fast Company’s recognition is meaningful because it reflects the kind of quantum technology we believe matters most: practical systems designed to solve real healthcare challenges,” said Sella Brosh, CEO and co-founder of NVision Quantum Technologies. “With POLARIS, our goal is to make metabolism visible through MRI and help researchers better understand disease biology and treatment response in living systems.”



The accolade follows a period of significant momentum for NVision, including the company’s $55 million Series B financing to support the global scale-up of POLARIS and its expansion into quantum computing.

“The World Changing Ideas Awards are more than inspiration. They’re a measure of real-world impact,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year’s honorees are turning bold ideas into tangible solutions and addressing urgent global challenges with creativity and rigor.”

Company Contact

Leah Wiedenmann

NVision

leah.wiedenmann@nvision-quantum.com

About NVision

NVision is a quantum technology company focused on healthcare, with deep expertise in engineering and controlling the quantum properties of organic molecules. This approach underpins both its POLARIS platform, which enables real-time measurement of metabolism on standard MRI systems, and its quantum computing platform, Photonic Integrated Quantum Circuits (PIQC, pronounced “Pixie”). Together, these capabilities are helping bridge the gap between understanding disease and delivering effective therapies. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ulm, Germany, NVision is backed by Playground Global, Entrée Capital, Matterwave/b2venture, Lauder Partners, Pathena Investments, The European Investment Bank and others. Learn more at nvision-quantum.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.





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