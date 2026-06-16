MariMed Presents Fourth Annual Bob Fireman Entrepreneur of the Year Award to Weldon Angelos

NORWOOD, Mass., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading multi-state cannabis operator MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQB: MRMD) proudly presented the Fourth Annual Bob Fireman Entrepreneur of the Year Award at a ceremony held June 15th during the 2026 IgniteIt Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. The recipient of this year’s award is Weldon Angelos, Founder of cannabis brand REEFORM and one of the nation’s leading advocates for criminal justice reform.

The Bob Fireman Entrepreneur of the Year Award honors the legacy of MariMed’s co-founder and CEO, who passed away in 2022. Fireman was a pioneer and visionary of the legal cannabis industry. He entered the industry in 2008 with his best friend and business partner, current MariMed CEO Jon Levine, through an investment in a California cannabis business. In 2014, they began building and leading MariMed, initially as an advisor to license holders before strategically transitioning into a vertically integrated multi-state operator. The Company also owns a portfolio of top-selling cannabis brands, including Betty’s Eddies™ fruit chews, the #1- selling edibles brand across its core states.

The award is presented annually to a cannabis industry executive who embodies Fireman’s entrepreneurial spirit and success, as well as his staunch advocacy for legal access to cannabis and social justice reform.

In 2003, Angelos’s low-level cannabis case resulted in a 55-year federal sentence. He became a symbol for justice reform over the years that followed before he was finally released from prison after receiving clemency from President Obama in 2016. Through his Mission [Green] initiative, Angelos is dedicated to helping free people incarcerated for cannabis, advocating for policy reform, and ending the war on drugs. Most recently, he played a key role in persuading the current Administration to reclassify cannabis to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. His successful cannabis brand REEFORM exists as a platform to advocate for the release of those unjustly incarcerated and to help them rebuild their lives post release.

“Bob worked tirelessly as an advocate and an executive to improve people’s lives through cannabis. In fact, that remains MariMed’s mission today,” said MariMed CEO Jon Levine. “Weldon is the embodiment of everything Bob believed in and supported, both as a change-agent for reform and as the builder of a successful business. Bob would be extremely pleased that we are honoring Weldon with this year’s award.”

“I’m incredibly proud to be named this year’s recipient of the Bob Fireman Entrepreneur of the Year Award,” said Weldon Angelos. “From everything I have learned, Bob was the type of leader who understood what it means to do right while doing good. I’ve dedicated my life to cannabis reform and social injustice. Receiving this award means my efforts are making an impact. I am deeply honored but also know that our work is far from being done.”

About MariMed:

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007