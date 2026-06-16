GXO Strengthens Aerospace & Defense Logistics Presence in Europe with DAP

MILAN, Italy, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that the Distretto Aerospaziale DAP, a leading aerospace association in Italy, has formally ratified its membership. GXO’s membership reinforces its mission‑critical Aerospace & Defense capabilities and supports its continued growth ambitions.

“Being welcomed into the DAP validates the strength of our capabilities in complex, highly regulated environments,” said Marco Galtelli, Business Development Director, GXO Italy & Switzerland. “It reflects the momentum we’re building in Aerospace & Defense and our commitment to delivering reliable, mission-critical logistics solutions across the full lifecycle - from production support to sustainment. Piedmont is also a strategic region where we have a longstanding presence, further underscoring the importance of this membership and our connection to a key industrial ecosystem.”

Distretto Aerospaziale Piemonte (DAP) is a non-profit association that brings together the scientific and technological excellence of the aerospace sector in Piedmont. Established in 2019 as the evolution of the previous Distretto Aerospaziale Piemonte Committee, active since 2005, it aims to strengthen the aerospace ecosystem by fostering collaboration across the value chain, promoting innovation projects, supporting professional training and research, facilitating access to funding opportunities and enhancing communication across the sector.

GXO has over two decades of experience delivering high-performing, mission-critical aerospace, government and defense logistics services. An industry leader in Aerospace & Defense, GXO provides a broad range of specialized services, including production and assembly support, inbound material management, global spares management, kitting and sequencing, managed transportation and Aircraft on Ground (AOG) response support.

GXO’s global aerospace and government footprint includes more than 30 sites supporting mission-critical programs, with advanced solutions designed to optimize production, increase efficiency and ensure end-to-end visibility across complex supply chains.

GXO’s membership in Italy’s Distretto Aerospaziale Piemonte builds on its recent formation of a Defense Advisory Board and its participation in the Torus Defense Supply Chain, a UK alliance focused on strengthening the defense sector. GXO’s accelerating growth in the aerospace and defense sectors is underpinned by recent agreements with BAE Systems, Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, and Boeing.

To learn more about GXO’s Aerospace & Defense solutions and expertise, visit: https://gxo.com/industries/aerospace-defense/

About DAP

Distretto Aerospaziale Piemonte (DAP) is a non-profit association that brings together and represents Piedmont’s aerospace ecosystem. Established in 2019 as the evolution of the operational committee created in 2015, the DAP promotes a sector of strategic importance to the region. Its strong public and institutional dimension is underscored by the presence among its members of Regione Piemonte, Città Metropolitana di Torino, Comune di Torino, Finpiemonte and Camera di Commercio di Torino.

Alongside these institutions, the DAP includes the region’s leading research and education stakeholders, among them Politecnico di Torino, Università degli Studi di Torino, ITS Aerospazio/Meccatronica, Fondazione LINKS, INAF and INRiM, as well as the main industrial players operating in the area, including Leonardo, GE Avio Aero, Thales Alenia Space Italia, Mecaer and Microtecnica–Collins. Its membership base also encompasses a broad network of companies specializing in the aeronautics and space sectors.

The Distretto Aerospaziale Piemonte works to strengthen the competitiveness of the regional supply chain, foster collaboration between industry and research, support innovation and specialist training, and facilitate access to national and European funding opportunities.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts

Janine Fiorani

+39 3407182290

janine.fiorani@gxo.com

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com