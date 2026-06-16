Marcel Rohner joins Titanbay board

LONDON, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanbay today announced the appointment of Marcel Rohner, Vice-Chairman of UBP SA, Chairman of the Swiss Bankers Association and former Group Chief Executive of UBS AG, as a Non-Executive Director on its group board.

Few figures sit closer to the centre of European wealth management. Rohner led UBS through the global financial crisis as Group CEO from 2007 to 2009. He has served on the Board of Union Bancaire Privée since 2016. Since 2021 he is chairing the Swiss Bankers Association, the body that sets policy and standards for Swiss banking, one of the world’s largest wealth management industries.

His decision to join Titanbay is the clearest signal yet of where the centre of gravity in private markets is moving. European wealth managers are racing to widen client access to alternatives. Asset managers are looking for more efficient routes to the wealth channel. Titanbay sits between the two, on technology built specifically for private markets funds. Everything the industry still does manually or stitches together from service providers, Titanbay runs in one place, on infrastructure it built in-house.

“Marcel is one of the most respected figures in European wealth management, and there are very few people in our industry whose judgement carries more weight,” said Michael Gruener, Co-CEO of Titanbay. “His leadership at UBS, his long tenure on the board of UBP and his five years shaping Swiss banking through the Swiss Bankers Association, give him a vantage point on this industry that almost nobody else has. To have him on our board, helping shape what comes next, is an extraordinary moment for the business. We are fortunate to have him.”

Marcel Rohner said: “Private markets are becoming a core allocation for European wealth clients, but the industry’s infrastructure has not kept up. Titanbay has built something different, technology and operations purpose-made for this asset class, used by serious wealth managers and serious asset managers. I look forward to working with the board as the business moves into its next chapter.”

About Marcel Rohner

Marcel Rohner is Vice-Chairman of the Board of Union Bancaire Privée, Chairman of the Swiss Bankers Association and former Group Chief Executive of UBS AG (2007 to 2009), where he led the bank through the global financial crisis. He is serving as Chairman of the Swiss Bankers Association since 2021, having spent five years shaping policy across Swiss banking, and hands over the role to Giorgio Pradelli at Bankers Day in September 2026. He holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Zurich.

About Titanbay

Titanbay is the only firm that structures, launches, runs, and trades private markets funds in one place, on purpose-built technology that didn’t exist until Titanbay built it.

Asset managers use Titanbay to bring private markets funds to market and run them at scale. Wealth managers access those funds and trade them through the systems they already have. Titanbay’s tech and regulatory infrastructure connects both sides, automating the operational complexity that traditionally fragments the industry.

For more information, visit titanbay.com



