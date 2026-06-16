Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Size to Worth USD 19.57 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 5.11% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market was valued at USD 11.91 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.57 billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 5.11% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider.”

The Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal conditions such as colon cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease, peptic ulcers, and gastrointestinal bleeding. Increasing focus on early detection, minimal invasive procedures, and colon cancer screening programs across the globe has contributed towards the growing demand for sophisticated endoscopy devices.





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Rising Gastrointestinal Disease Incidence and AI-Powered Endoscopy Technologies Accelerate Market Growth Globally

The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases remains the most significant structural growth driver for the Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market. Colorectal cancer continues to rank among the leading causes of cancer-related mortality globally, while the growing burden of inflammatory bowel disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease, Barrett’s esophagus, and gastric cancer is creating sustained demand for diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic interventions. Expanding national colorectal cancer screening programs worldwide continue to generate large-scale institutional procurement of endoscopy systems and related accessories.

Leading Companies Operating in the Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market

Olympus Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Pentax Medical (HOYA Corporation)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical LLC

Medtronic plc

Given Imaging Ltd. (Medtronic)

Stryker Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Conmed Corporation

Endo-Therapeutics Inc.

US Endoscopy Group

Bracco Imaging SpA

Hobbs Medical Inc.

Interscope Inc.

Capsugel (Lonza Group)

IntroMedic Co., Ltd.

Nuo Therapeutics Inc.

Ovesco Endoscopy AG

Micro-Tech Endoscopy

Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product

GI Endoscopes dominated the market in the year 2025 by having a market share of around 48%, owing to their crucial importance in diagnosing and treating problems related to gastrointestinal diseases. Capsule endoscopy is the most rapidly growing segment owing to its non-invasive feature and better patient acceptance worldwide.

By Application

Diagnostic GI Endoscopy Segment led the market in 2025 accounting for around 62% of total revenue because of the significant number of screenings done for colorectal cancer using colonoscopy and upper gastrointestinal endoscopy globally. The Therapeutic/Interventional GI Endoscopy Segment is estimated to have the fastest growth rate since it involves procedures endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR), endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), endoscopic ultrasound-guided interventions, and ERCP.

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics segment captured majority market share in 2025, accounting for about 58%, owing to the presence of well-equipped endoscopy suites, enhanced therapeutic options, and emergency gastroenterology procedures. ASCs segment is the fastest-growing segment due to increasing adoption of lower cost ambulatory surgery centers for outpatient colonoscopy and upper gastrointestinal procedures.

Regional Insights

The North American region is identified as the most dominant one in terms of the global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices market in 2025. The reasons behind its dominance include the presence of a well-developed colorectal cancer screening framework, significant penetration of artificial intelligence-based endoscopic solutions, higher expenditures on healthcare, and a prominent position held by key endoscopic devices players in the region.

The U.S. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market was valued at approximately USD 4.37 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 7.17 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5.08%. The U.S. continues to lead as the most commercialized market in terms of gastrointestinal endoscopy because of its effective screening policies, Medicare reimbursement for colonoscopy services, increasing number of ambulatory surgery centers, and fast acceptance of artificial intelligence imaging endoscopy solutions.

The Europe Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market is estimated to be USD 3.33 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.37 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.89% during 2026–2035. Europe is a technologically progressive market with strong impetus from national colorectal cancer screening programs, superior gastroenterologist training facilities, and growing usage of premium endoscopy imaging devices. Germany dominates regional revenues due to its compulsory screening programs, superior hospitals, and high adoption rate for next-generation endoscopes.

Asia Pacific is the most rapidly developing region for market growth because of increasing screening programs for colorectal cancers and gastric cancers, increasing infrastructure of healthcare systems, increased awareness about gastrointestinal diseases, and increasing investments in healthcare facilities in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

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Recent Developments:

2024: Olympus Corporation launched the EVIS X1 endoscopy system in the U.S. market featuring TXI (Texture and Colour Enhancement Imaging) technology and integrated AI-assisted lesion detection capabilities to improve identification of flat and depressed colorectal polyps.

Olympus Corporation launched the EVIS X1 endoscopy system in the U.S. market featuring TXI (Texture and Colour Enhancement Imaging) technology and integrated AI-assisted lesion detection capabilities to improve identification of flat and depressed colorectal polyps. 2024: Boston Scientific expanded its AXIOS Stent and Electrocautery Enhanced Delivery System portfolio with new lumen-apposing stent size options designed for endoscopic ultrasound-guided drainage of pancreatic and peripancreatic fluid collections.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

ENDOSCOPY PROCEDURE VOLUME & SCREENING UTILIZATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand colonoscopy volumes, gastrointestinal screening participation rates, diagnostic procedure trends, and long-term demand patterns across healthcare systems.

– helps you understand colonoscopy volumes, gastrointestinal screening participation rates, diagnostic procedure trends, and long-term demand patterns across healthcare systems. AI-ENABLED ENDOSCOPY ADOPTION BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate deployment of computer-aided detection systems, lesion characterization technologies, procedural accuracy improvements, and emerging AI-driven endoscopy innovations.

– helps you evaluate deployment of computer-aided detection systems, lesion characterization technologies, procedural accuracy improvements, and emerging AI-driven endoscopy innovations. DEVICE PRICING & PROCUREMENT INSIGHTS – helps you assess capital equipment investments, endoscope replacement cycles, procurement strategies, accessory utilization rates, and purchasing trends across hospitals and ambulatory facilities.

– helps you assess capital equipment investments, endoscope replacement cycles, procurement strategies, accessory utilization rates, and purchasing trends across hospitals and ambulatory facilities. THERAPEUTIC ENDOSCOPY TECHNOLOGY TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities in EMR, ESD, ERCP, EUS-guided interventions, stenting technologies, haemostasis devices, and advanced minimally invasive gastrointestinal treatments.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in EMR, ESD, ERCP, EUS-guided interventions, stenting technologies, haemostasis devices, and advanced minimally invasive gastrointestinal treatments. INFECTION CONTROL & DISPOSABLE ENDOSCOPE ANALYSIS – helps you uncover trends in single-use endoscope adoption, reprocessing compliance, infection prevention initiatives, and regulatory developments impacting endoscopy practices.

– helps you uncover trends in single-use endoscope adoption, reprocessing compliance, infection prevention initiatives, and regulatory developments impacting endoscopy practices. CLINICAL OUTCOMES & PROCEDURAL QUALITY METRICS – helps you gauge adenoma detection rates, lesion identification performance, patient safety outcomes, procedural efficiency benchmarks, and quality improvement initiatives shaping future endoscopy standards.

Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 11.91 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 19.57 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.11% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • by Product (GI Endoscopes/Gastroscopes/Colonoscopes/Enteroscopes, Capsule Endoscopes, Biopsy Devices, Hemostasis Devices, ERCP Devices, Stenting & Dilation Devices, Others)

• by Application (Diagnostic GI Endoscopy, Therapeutic/Interventional GI Endoscopy)

• by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres/ASCs, Academic & Research Institutes) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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