EIGHTH ANNUAL ‘SHINE THE LIGHT ON SICKLE CELL’ CAMPAIGN TO CULMINATE ON JUNE 19, WORLD SICKLE CELL AWARENESS DAY

Philadelphia, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty-seven community-based organizations and medical providers from across the Northeast United States will unite on and around June 19 to Shine the Light on Sickle Cell through landmark illuminations, blood drives, educational programs, community gatherings, and other special national and international events in observance of World Sickle Cell Awareness Day.

Now in its eighth year, the Shine the Light on Sickle Cell campaign raises awareness of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), supports sickle cell warriors and their families, and advocates for improved access to care and a universal cure. The campaign is organized by SiNERGe (Sickle Cell Improvement in the Northeast Region through Education), a collaborative supported by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as part of the Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Demonstration Project. SiNERGe’s project region includes New England, the mid-Atlantic, Virginia, West Virginia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Shine the Light on Sickle Cell now extends beyond the region to Atlanta, London, and beyond.

“As Chair of the Shine the Light on Sickle Cell campaign, I am deeply honored to help lead a movement that brings visibility, compassion, and urgency to the lives of individuals and families impacted by sickle cell disease,” said Rev. Zemoria Brandon, Chair, Shine the Light on Sickle Cell Campaign. “This campaign is more than an awareness effort, it is a call to action to educate communities, elevate voices, strengthen partnerships, and advocate for equitable care, resources, and support. Each light that shines represent hope, resilience, and our shared commitment to ensuring that sickle cell disease is seen, heard, and addressed with the seriousness it deserves.”

This year, the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc. (NPHC), the coordinating body for the nine historically Black fraternities and sororities collectively known as the Divine Nine, joins the campaign as a national partner, helping expand awareness and engagement in communities across the country.

“When the NPHC joins forces with the Shine the Light on Sickle Cell Campaign, we turn awareness into impact—leveraging the strength of our Divine Nine to drive change, promote health equity, and uplift those affected by sickle cell disease,” said Michael Kinloch, 36th National President of National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc.

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is observed annually on June 19 following its designation by the United Nations in 2008. The day serves to increase public understanding of Sickle Cell Disease, the most common genetic disorder that affects millions of people – often referred to as sickle cell warriors – worldwide.

More than 100,000 people live with Sickle Cell Disease across the nation, including approximately one-third who reside in the Northeast United States, and an estimated 2 million Americans carry the Sickle Cell Trait. The disorder disproportionately affects individuals of African and Caribbean descent. Individuals living with Sickle Cell Disease face numerous health complications, including stroke, acute chest syndrome, chronic organ damage, anemia, fatigue, and severe pain crises. Many warriors also encounter challenges accessing specialized care and treatment throughout their lives.

While two treatments were recently approved by the FDA, health risks, eligibility requirements, limited treatment centers, and high costs continue to restrict access to the available treatments and many emerging therapies. There is currently no universal cure available to all individuals living with the disease.

Shine the Light on Sickle Cell also highlights the ongoing need for blood donations. According to the American Red Cross, individuals living with Sickle Cell Disease may require frequent blood transfusions throughout their lives to reduce pain, prevent complications, and improve quality of life. Some warriors may require up to 100 units of blood annually.

For eight years, the hallmark of the Shine the Light on Sickle Cell campaign has been the illumination of landmarks, hospitals, municipal buildings, sports venues, and businesses in red—the campaign's signature color symbolizing urgency, passion, and unwavering determination in the fight against Sickle Cell Disease.

The community campaign includes dozens of events, including local gatherings, educational programs, blood drives, candlelight vigils and walks and 5Ks, and more. Confirmed 2026 illuminations and events include:

CT

In New Haven, Boathouse at Canal Dock, City Hall, and New Haven Green will glow in red in support.

DC

On June 18, Howard University will host a World Sickle Cell Day Symposium. The event, which will focus on boldly living your life with sickle cell disease, will take place in the Howard University Hospital, Tower Auditorium, from 10 am to 2 pm ET.

DE

In Wilmington, Nemours Estate Water Tower will be illuminated in red.

MD

Camden Yards (courtesy of the Baltimore Orioles), the Johns Hopkins Dome (courtesy of Johns Hopkins Medicine), and M&T Bank Stadium (courtesy of the Baltimore Ravens) will be illuminated in red.

On June 16, the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America will host a Virtual Sickletini Happy Hour to Shine the Light on World Sickle Cell Day. The event begins at 5:30 pm ET and requires registration.

On June 20, the Christopher Gipson Sickle Cell Moya-Moya Foundation will be Shining the Light and remembering a local hero via a blood drive sponsored by the American Red Cross and Macedonia United Methodist Church. The event will run from 9 am to 2 pm ET at Nichols Bethel United Methodist Church, Lighthouse Café, 1239 Murray Road in Odenton, MD.

NJ

Newark’s City Hall, Krueger-Scott Mansion, Mary Eliza Mahoney Health Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, and Source of Knowledge Bookstore will be illuminated in red, as will the Hackensack Meridian Medical Center and Southern Jersey Family Medical Center.

On June 19, the Sickle Cell Association of New Jersey will host a Juneteenth Block Party with a Sickle Cellabration in partnership with the Source of Knowledge Bookstore. The event will run from 10 am to 6 pm ET at 867 Broad Street in Newark.

On June 20, the Sickle Cell Association of New Jersey will host a Poetry Slam and Shine the Light Vigil at the Cryout Cave inside Krueger-Scott Mansion at 601 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Newark. Doors open at 5:30 pm, and the event runs from 6 pm – 8:30 pm ET.

On June 27, the Donna T. Darrien Memorial Foundation for Sickle Cell will spotlight warriors at a Scholarship and Recognition Luncheon in Newark.

NY

The evenings of June 17-19, ShineRed.org ads will rotate through screens in Times Square in observance of Shine the Light on Sickle Cell and World Sickle Cell Awareness Day.

On June 19, the Sickle Cell Advocates of Rochester will host a World Sickle Cell Day event and Tribute to the Negro Leagues at ESL Ballpark Stadium. The gate opens at 6 pm for the Red Wings vs. Mud Hens game.

On June 19, the Sickle Cell Warriors of Buffalo will host a World Sickle Cell Day Blood Drive in partnership with the American Red Cross. The event will run from 9 am to 1:30 pm ET at 2495 Main Street, Suite 434, in Buffalo.

On June 20, the Sickle Cell Warriors of Buffalo will host a World Sickle Cell Day Community Event that will include educational activities, self-care vendors, refreshments, and more. Sponsors include Vertex, American Red Cross, Pfizer ScuB. The event will run from 11 am to– 3 pm ET at 391 Edison Avenue in Buffalo.

PA

In Philadelphia, Boathouse Row, City Hall, Clifton Center for Medical Breakthrough Halo (courtesy of Penn Medicine), Franklin Square Fountain, the Lincoln Balcony at the Ballroom at the Ben (courtesy of Jefferson Health), Lincoln Financial Field (courtesy of the Philadelphia Eagles), One Liberty Place, PECO Crown Lights, Pyramid Club, Symphony House Condominiums, and Xfinity Mobile Arena will illuminate in red, as well members of the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), Philadelphia.

In Pittsburgh, the Gulf Tower, Koppers Tower, and One Oxford Centre will illuminate in red.

PUERTO RICO

The Hospital Pediatrico Universitario de Puerto Rico (University of Puerto Rico, Medical Sciences Campus) will illuminate the hospital in red.

VA

In Hampton Roads, Sentara Health Corporate and Sentara’s Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Princess Anne, Obici, Careplex, and Williamsburg Hospitals will be illuminated in red.

Show your support by wearing red, and join the conversation about Shine the Light on Sickle Cell using #shinethelightonsicklecell.





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SiNERGe Community-Based Organizations and Medical Providers (by state):

Connecticut

Citizens for Quality Sickle Cell Care

University of Connecticut

Delaware

Christiana Care

Sickle Cell Association of Delaware

District of Columbia

Faces of Our Children

Sickle Cell Association of the National Capital Area Inc.

Maine

Maine Medical Center

Maryland

Armstead-Barnhill Foundation for Sickle Cell Anemia

Association for the Prevention of Sickle Cell Anemia Inc., Harford and Cecil Counties and the Eastern Shore*

Christopher Gipson Sickle Cell Moyamoya Foundation

Eastern Shore of Maryland Sickle Cell Association

Johns Hopkins University

Maryland Sickle Cell Disease Association*

Project Spirit Sickle Cell

Sally’s Sunshine Foundation

Sickle Cell Coalition of Maryland

William E. Proudford Sickle Cell Fund Inc.

Massachusetts

Boston University

Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts Sickle Cell Disease Association*

New Jersey

Donna T. Darrien Memorial Foundation for Sickle Cell

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Sickle Cell Association of New Jersey*@

New York

Candice’s Sickle Cell Fund^

Children’s Hospital of Montefiore

New York Sickle Cell Advocacy Network

NYC Health + Hospitals

Sickle Cell Advocates of Rochester^

Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation Corp International

Sickle Cell Thalassemia Patients Network*@

Sickle Cell Warriors of Buffalo^

Westchester Sickle Cell Outreach

Pennsylvania

Children’s Sickle Cell Foundation Inc.*#@

Crescent Foundation@

Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Philadelphia/Delaware Valley Chapter*#@

South Central Pennsylvania Sickle Cell Council*#

Thomas Jefferson University

University of Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Anemia Falciforme Sickle Cell Disease en Puerto Rico

University of Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Hospital

Patient Action Committee

U.S. Virgin Islands

St. Croix Cancer Specialists

Vermont

University of Vermont

Virginia

Sickle Cell Association Inc.*

Virginia Commonwealth University

West Virginia

CAMC Institute for Academic Medicine

*Chapters of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA)

#Members of the Pennsylvania Sickle Cell Disease Providers Network (PASCDPN)

^Affiliates of Sickle Cell Thalassemia Patients Network (SCTPN)

@HRSA Newborn Screening Grantees

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About Shine the Light on Sickle Cell

Shine the Light on Sickle Cell is an annual community awareness campaign to celebrate World Sickle Cell Awareness Day on June 19 as proclaimed by the United Nations in 2008 and to advocate for a universal cure. Shine the Light on Sickle Cell is led by a collaborative of 47 nonprofit, community-based organizations in the Northeast United States whose aim is to increase awareness of Sickle Cell Disease and advocate for treatments and better outcomes for individuals with the disease. Learn more at Shine the Light on Sickle Cell.

Media Contact

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