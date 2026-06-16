Invenci Announces Successful Launch of AI Gateway, the Enterprise Platform Redefining AI Governance and Enablement

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invenci today announced the successful launch of AI Gateway, a next-generation enterprise platform designed to give organizations safe, secure, and centrally governed access to foundation AI models. AI Gateway establishes a unified control plane for enterprise AI adoption, ensuring that every knowledge worker can leverage advanced AI capabilities while administrators maintain full oversight, compliance, and visibility.

AI Gateway empowers organizations to provision employees with access to leading AI models—without exposing sensitive data, violating internal policies, or compromising regulatory obligations. The platform provides a single, centralized environment where administrators can define permissions, enforce acceptable-use standards, and monitor usage patterns across teams and departments.

“AI adoption is accelerating, but so are the risks,” said Brad Leufkens, Advisory Board Chair at Invenci. “Organizations need a way to unlock the productivity benefits of AI without losing control of their data or compliance posture. AI Gateway delivers exactly that—a secure, governed, enterprise-grade foundation for responsible AI enablement.”

A New Standard for Enterprise AI Governance

AI Gateway introduces a comprehensive suite of governance capabilities that allow enterprises to manage who uses what, how, and when. Administrators can centrally configure access to multiple foundation models, enforce corporate policies, and ensure that every interaction aligns with internal and external compliance requirements. Key governance features include:

Centralized Access Control — Define and manage permissions across departments, teams, roles, and foundational AI models to ensure the right people have access to the right tools.





— Define and manage permissions across departments, teams, roles, and foundational AI models to ensure the right people have access to the right tools. Compliance Enforcement — Enforce regulatory requirements and corporate policies across every AI interaction, with continuous tracking and reporting to support IS and audit needs.





— Enforce regulatory requirements and corporate policies across every AI interaction, with continuous tracking and reporting to support IS and audit needs. Usage Monitoring — Measure model utilization, productivity trends, ROI, and adoption patterns across the entire organization.





— Measure model utilization, productivity trends, ROI, and adoption patterns across the entire organization. Secure Model Provisioning — Provide employees with secure access to leading AI models without exposing sensitive data or violating data handling rules.





— Provide employees with secure access to leading AI models without exposing sensitive data or violating data handling rules. Intelligent Model Routing — Automatically select the most appropriate and cost-efficient model for each task, optimizing both performance and spend.



Driving Measurable ROI Through Intelligent Productivity Insights

Beyond governance, AI Gateway delivers deep visibility into the business value of AI adoption. The platform incorporates a proprietary algorithm that quantifies time saved across AI-assisted workflows, enabling leaders to measure return on investment with unprecedented clarity.

“Executives want more than dashboards—they want proof,” said Carl Hayes, President & CEO of Invenci. “AI Gateway doesn’t just show how AI is being used; it shows how much time and value it’s creating. It gives organizations the confidence to scale AI responsibly and the necessary assurance and visibility to do so strategically.”

The ROI engine analyzes usage patterns, task complexity, and model-assisted outputs to estimate productivity gains at both the individual and organizational levels. These insights help leaders identify high-impact use cases, optimize AI investments, and guide future enablement strategies.

A Secure Pathway to Enterprise-Wide AI Adoption

AI Gateway is built for organizations that want to embrace AI at scale without compromising security, privacy, or governance. With its unified architecture, the platform eliminates the fragmentation and risk associated with ad-hoc AI adoption, giving enterprises a structured, compliant, and future-ready foundation.

“AI Gateway is more than a product—it’s the foundation for an enterprise AI strategy,” added Hayes. “It gives organizations the confidence to innovate boldly while staying firmly in control.”

About Invenci

Invenci builds enterprise-grade platforms that help organizations adopt AI safely, strategically, and at scale. With a focus on governance, enablement, and measurable business value, Invenci empowers companies to unlock the full potential of AI while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.

Press/Media Contact:

Anisa Ringler-Scott

anisa.ringlerscott@invenci.com

(905) 401-4386