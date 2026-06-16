RECORDATI CELEBRATES ITS FIRST 100 YEARS AT TRIENNALE MILANO WITH AN EXHIBITION REVEALING OBJECTS AND IMAGES FROM ITS HISTORICAL ARCHIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME

Milano, 16 June 2026 – The exhibition showcases images, documents, objects, sounds and original testimonies, together with vintage advertising posters illustrating the evolution of the company within the healthcare sector: on the occasion of its centenary, Recordati presents “Our First 100 Years”, hosted in the Piano Parco spaces of Triennale Milano from 16 to 28 June 2026.

The exhibition traces one hundred years of the company’s history, from its origins in Correggio, a small town in Northern Italy where the Recordati family ran a pharmacy serving the local community, to its evolution into an international pharmaceutical group now present in approximately 150 countries.

Opening the exhibition, Chairman Andrea Recordati reflects on the values that have shaped the company over the past century: “For companies, as for people, longevity is about more than standing the test of time. It is about growing with purpose, responsibility and care.This exhibition reflects what Recordati stands for: a century of scientific progress, human connections and the courage to evolve while remaining true to our origins. As we look back on what has been built, we are equally mindful of what lies ahead — the responsibility to ensure that what we pass on is stronger, more thoughtful and more relevant for patients, people and society.”

Items on public display for the first time include handwritten historical pharmaceutical formularies, the Lippich polarimeter — a scientific instrument used to determine the purity and concentration of compounds — coating pans, microscopes, precision scales and other objects from the Recordati Historical Archive, officially recognised by the Lombardy Archival and Bibliographic Superintendency (Ministry of Culture) as an archive of significant historical interest.

The contemporary photographs featured in the exhibition are by photographer Matteo Gastel, who reinterprets the company’s identity and memory through his distinctive Memory Process technique.

The exhibition path also includes Life in a Beat, an original sound installation by sound artist Chiara Luzzana, set within the immersive Sala Voce. The work transforms historical recordings of heartbeats and breathing — created in the early 1930s for medical education purposes — into a new musical composition.

Practical Information

Triennale Milano, Viale Alemagna 6

Piano Parco (-1)

Free admission

From 16 to 28 June 2026

Tuesday to Sunday, 10:30 AM – 8:00 PM







Media Relations

Laura Conti Rebecca Kerr

conti.l@recordati.it rebecca.kerr@recordati.com





Recordati is an international pharmaceutical Group listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (XMIL: REC), with roots dating back to a family-run pharmacy in Northern Italy in the 1920s. We are uniquely structured to provide treatments across specialty and primary care and rare diseases. Our fully integrated operations span clinical development, manufacturing of active ingredients and finished products, commercialization and licensing. We operate in approximately 150 countries across EMEA, the Americas and APAC, with around 4,700 employees. We believe that health is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Today, our purpose “Unlocking the full potential of life” aims to empower individuals to live life to the fullest, from common conditions to the rarest.