Nexxen Raises Full-Year 2026 Contribution ex-TAC and Programmatic Revenue Guidance for the Second Time This Year Ahead of Today’s Investor Day

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, today announced that it has increased its full-year 2026 Contribution ex-TAC and programmatic revenue guidance.

Updated Financial Guidance

Contribution ex-TAC in the range of $385 - $400 million (previously $382 - $397 million), representing approximately 11% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Programmatic revenue in the range of $377 - $391 million (previously $374 - $388 million), representing approximately 13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $122 - $132 million (unchanged), representing approximately 10% year-over-year growth and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32% on a Contribution ex-TAC basis at the midpoint. The Company's unchanged Adjusted EBITDA guidance reflects its continued investment in strategic growth initiatives, including platform innovation and go-to-market expansion, to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities across AI, CTV, mobile in-app and data.



"Our decision to once again raise our full-year Contribution ex-TAC and programmatic revenue guidance reflects the continued momentum we are seeing across the business and our growing confidence in our execution, strategy and competitive positioning," said Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer of Nexxen. "Our updated outlook is supported by continued strength across key growth areas, including expected second-quarter CTV revenue growth of more than 20% year-over-year and mobile revenue growth of more than 15% year-over-year. At the same time, we believe our continued strategic investments position us to extend our competitive advantages and drive sustainable long-term growth. We look forward to discussing the drivers behind our performance, our strategic priorities and our vision for Nexxen's next phase of growth during today's Investor Day."

Nexxen’s Investor Day is expected to begin today at 9:00 AM ET. Additional details to join the webcast are provided below.

Webcast Details

When: Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 9:00 AM ET

Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 9:00 AM ET Registration: Please register for the webcast ahead of the event at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e33meoqj or under the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s investor relations website at investors.nexxen.com

Please register for the webcast ahead of the event at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e33meoqj or under the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s investor relations website at investors.nexxen.com Webcast: A live stream of the Investor Day can be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s investor relations website, and an archived webcast will become available in the same section following the event



About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.

Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

For further information please contact:

Nexxen International Ltd.

Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations

ir@nexxen.com

Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications

csmith@nexxen.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding anticipated financial results for Q2 2026 and full year 2026 and beyond, including statements relating to the expected Q2 2026 growth of CTV revenue and mobile revenue, statements regarding the Company’s upcoming Investor Day, statements regarding the Company’s continued investment in strategic growth initiatives as well as any other statements related to Nexxen’s future financial results and operating performance. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.