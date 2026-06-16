Ninepoint Partners Brings SpaceX ETF Exposure to Canadian Investors with a 0% Management Fee until September 30, 2026 (0.29% thereafter)

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) is pleased to announce the launch of Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF (“SXHI”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) today.

With an initial offering price of $10 per unit and a 0% management fee until September 30, 2026 (0.29% thereafter), SXHI offers Canadian investors an accessible and convenient way to gain exposure to Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (“SpaceX”) through their brokerage accounts or advisors, without having to purchase the underlying shares directly.

SpaceX has attracted significant investor interest through its leadership in reusable launch technology, its expanding Starlink satellite communications network and its growing role in the global space economy.

“For decades, some of the world’s most transformative companies have remained private, putting their biggest growth opportunities out of reach for most investors,” said Karl Cheong, CFA, Executive Vice President and Head of ETFs at Ninepoint Partners. “This launch changes that, giving Canadians a familiar and accessible way to invest in the commercialization of space through an ETF.”

SXHI provides levered exposure to SpaceX and employs a professionally managed covered call strategy. The ETF may use cash borrowing of up to 33% of its unlevered net asset value and write covered call options on up to 50% of its SpaceX holdings, with the objective of providing investors with the potential for long-term capital appreciation and high monthly cash distributions.

Fund name Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF Ticker (TSX) SXHI Distribution Frequency Monthly Risk Rating High Underlying Exposure Class A common stock of SpaceX Management Fee 0.29% (0% until September 30, 2026)

Key benefits of the Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF include:

Low Management Fee: 0% management fees until September 30, 2026, and 0.29% thereafter.

Higher Monthly Yield: Designed to generate more income than simply holding the underlying stock alone.

Tax-Efficient Distributions: Paid in the form of Canadian eligible dividends, capital gains, or return of capital, which are typically taxed more favourably than interest income.



The Ninepoint HighShares platform launched in 2025 with single-stock high-income ETFs focused on prominent Canadian companies and subsequently expanded to include U.S. single-stock HighShares ETFs. SXHI will extend the platform by providing Canadian investors with access to one of the world’s most closely watched companies through a Canadian-listed ETF.

“This is the kind of product Ninepoint Partners was built to bring to market,” said John Wilson, Co-CEO and Managing Partner at Ninepoint. “The Ninepoint HighShares platform has steadily expanded what a Canadian-listed ETF can offer, and SXHI is our boldest step yet, backed by the same disciplined, professionally managed approach behind every fund on the platform.”

Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETF is DRIP eligible so investors can automatically reinvest payouts to grow their holdings over time. For more information on the full range of Ninepoint investment solutions, please visit www.ninepoint.com.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8.2 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906

or invest@ninepoint.com.

Media Inquiries:

Longacre Square Partners

Andy Radia/Emma Rosh

Ninepoint@longacresquare.com

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager of the Ninepoint HighShares ETFs (collectively, the “ETFs”).

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the ETFs. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Ninepoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Ninepoint believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the ETFs nor Ninepoint undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

The ETFs do not have a fixed distribution amount. The amount of distributions may fluctuate and there can be no assurance that the ETFs will make any distribution in any particular period or periods. The amount of ordinary cash distributions, if any, will be based on the Manager’s assessment of the prevailing market conditions. The amount of distributions may vary if there are changes in any of the factors that affect the net cash flow on the portfolio of an ETF, including the amount of leverage employed by the ETF. The amount and date of any ordinary cash distributions of the ETFs will be announced in advance by issuance of a press release. Subject to compliance with the investment objectives of the ETFs, the Manager may, in its complete discretion, change the frequency of these distributions and any such change will be announced by press release. Each ETF intends to pay monthly distributions based on its ability to generate monthly cash flows from writing covered call options and any dividends received on the portfolio securities held in such ETF’s portfolio, as applicable. The Manager will review the level of distributions for each ETF on a quarterly basis to consider the sustainability of such distributions.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the ETFs. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the ETFs may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.