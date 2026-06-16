Expanding the Way Vaughan Plays: Playdium Vaughan Opens Tomorrow

Opening at Vaughan Mills, the new location packs in unmatched variety featuring multiple attractions, an expansive games floor and vibrant party spaces for all

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada’s leading entertainment and media company, is opening its fifth Playdium location tomorrow at Vaughan Mills. Conveniently located just north of Toronto at one of Canada’s most visited retail destinations, Playdium Vaughan features more attractions under one roof than any other Playdium location in Canada.

Designed as a go-to destination for families and teens, Playdium Vaughan brings together games, exciting attractions and food and beverage in one dynamic space. The opening of this new Playdium location has created more than 100 local jobs.

Playdium Vaughan spans more than 24,000 square feet, offering guests from near and far a new destination for immersive play, with:

Exhilarating attractions including wall climbing, a ropes course with zip lines, six lanes of Augmented Reality (AR) duckpin bowling and the GTA’s first Gel Blaster experience, a team-based attraction combining elements of video games, laser tag and paintball for fast-paced, competitive play.

A games floor with more than 85 amusement games, including a mix of arcade classics and interactive, skill‑based games.

Play games, earn points and redeem prizes at the Swag Shop.

A wide variety of food and beverage options at Bites including burgers, pizza, shareables and sweet treats.

An elevated lounge space where guests can relax and enjoy their meals.

Eight private rooms available for birthday parties, team outings and large group celebrations, offering a fun and flexible space for memorable events.

For more information, visit playdium.com, follow us on Instagram (@playdiumca) and like us on Facebook (@playdiumca).

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 168 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada’s largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada’s favourite destination for ‘Eats & Entertainment’ (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada’s largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Cineplex Media Relations:

PressRoom@Cineplex.com

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