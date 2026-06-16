Bombardier Delivers First Global 8000 in Africa to Nigeria-based BUA Group

The first Global 8000 delivered in Africa marks an important milestone for Bombardier’s flagship Global aircraft family

With a top speed of Mach 0.95 and a range of 8,000 nautical miles(1), the Global 8000 is designed to connect more city pairs, faster and more comfortably

MONTREAL, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the delivery of the first Global 8000 aircraft in Africa to BUA Group, a Nigerian-based multinational company with interests across cement, food, oil and gas, energy, infrastructure, ports and terminals, and real estate. The aircraft will support BUA Group’s long-range travel requirements, enabling seamless non-stop connections from Lagos to key business destinations around the world, including Los Angeles, Perth, and Tokyo(1).

“The Global 8000 offers the range, speed, comfort, and reliability required to support our international business activities,” said Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Chairman of BUA Group. “For a group with international operations and commitments, the ability to reach more destinations non-stop while maintaining comfort and productivity on board is an important advantage.”

“The delivery of Africa’s first Global 8000 to BUA Group is a significant milestone for both organizations and a proud moment in the strong relationship we have built over the years,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier. “We are honoured by BUA Group’s continued trust in Bombardier and pleased to support its international travel requirements with our flagship Global 8000 aircraft.”

The Bombardier flagship Global 8000 is designed for customers seeking exceptional speed, range, cabin comfort, and productivity on demanding intercontinental missions. With an industry-leading top speed of Mach 0.95, a range of 8,000 nautical miles, and the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production at just 2,691 ft (1), the Global 8000 helps passengers arrive faster and better rested. The aircraft offers four true living spaces, a dedicated crew rest area, Bombardier’s signature Smooth Flĕx Wing, and the smooth ride that has become a hallmark of the Global aircraft family.

“We are proud to see the Global 8000 enter service in Africa with BUA Group, a long-standing and valued Bombardier customer,” said Hani Haddadin, Regional Vice President, Bombardier Aviation. “The Global 8000 represents the third new Bombardier aircraft delivered to BUA Group, underscoring the group’s continued confidence in Bombardier’s products, people and global support network.”

The delivery marks another important milestone in the Global 8000 program as Bombardier’s flagship aircraft continues its entry into service with customers around the world.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com .

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

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(1)All specification and data are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions, when compared to commercial and business aircraft currently in service.

Bombardier, Global, Global 8000 and Smooth Flĕx Wing are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40a49289-a72b-40fc-9e26-b79d17deb99c