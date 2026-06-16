BrewDog USA Brings Summer Soccer to Life with Watch Parties and Fan Events in Las Vegas and Across Ohio





LAS VEGAS and COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrewDog, one of the most recognizable craft beer brands and part of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced its U.S. summer soccer programming, positioning its bars as go-to destinations for fans following the summer’s global soccer tournament.

From opening match to final whistle, BrewDog locations across the U.S. will deliver a simple promise: show up early, stay loud, and don’t miss a moment. Built around live match screenings, cold beer and crowd energy, the program is designed to bring people together for the kind of shared, high-energy experiences that only live sport can deliver.

Brittany Foster, Head of Brand & Marketing, BrewDog US, said, “There’s nothing quite like the energy of a packed bar when a game is on and every moment matters. This summer, we’re turning our BrewDog bars into the ultimate gathering place for fans, great beer, big screens, and an atmosphere you can’t replicate at home. Whether you’re cheering for your team, celebrating a last-minute goal, or just soaking up the excitement with friends, BrewDog is where fans can come together and be part of the action.”

Throughout the tournament, BrewDog bars will serve as hub locations for fans looking to watch together, not from the couch, but in a live, social setting built for every big moment.

At BrewDog Las Vegas, fans can take in every match from one of the most unique viewing destinations on the Strip. With multiple levels, rooftop views, massive screens, and the dedicated UnderDog Beer Hall, the venue is built for all-day match-day energy—from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.

Fans can enjoy:

Wall-to-wall match coverage across multiple viewing areas

Rooftop viewing with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip

Beer towers, shareable menus, and group-friendly packages

Dedicated sports viewing spaces, including the UnderDog Beer Hall

$8 Cold Beer pints and $24 pitchers during matches





In Ohio, BrewDog locations across Columbus, New Albany, and Cleveland will serve as hubs for fans looking to catch the action with fellow supporters all tournament long.

Fans can expect:

Live coverage of matches throughout the day

$5 Cold Beer drafts and $12 pitchers during matches

Wings specials and shareable game-day food offerings

Match-day giveaways and fan experiences

High-energy community watch parties across BrewDog’s hometown market





Whether it’s the bright lights of Las Vegas or BrewDog’s home turf in Ohio, fans will find the same winning formula: great beer, great food, and an unforgettable atmosphere built for the biggest matches of the summer.

The action doesn’t stop at the bar. Throughout the tournament, fans can enter in-bar for a chance to win a custom BrewDog cooler built for epic watch parties at home. Gather your friends, stock it with your favorite BrewDog beers, and bring match-day energy wherever you watch.

About BrewDog USA

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, BrewDog USA has been part of the craft beer movement since 2017 and is home to the world’s first craft beer hotel and a 100,000-square-foot brewery. The company distributes in select states nationwide and operates flagship locations in Columbus, New Albany, and Cleveland, Ohio, as well as Las Vegas, Nevada, with franchise locations in Denver, Colorado, and airport locations in Columbus, Ohio, and Orlando, Florida. BrewDog remains focused on innovation, quality, and great-tasting beer, offering a mix of seasonal and flagship brews, including Elvis Juice, BrewDog IPA, Hazy Jane, and Cold Beer, alongside top-performing non-alcoholic options and its newest innovation, Juice Club.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.



For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4f49f46-3320-4595-8bf7-ce0dc22b861f