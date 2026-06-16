Kamloops Student-Athlete Awarded $25,000 Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship at Memorial Cup

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Johns Canada and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) proudly announced Griffin Seafoot of Kamloops, British Columbia, as the recipient of the Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship during the championship game of the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota on May 31.

Seafoot was honoured on ice and awarded the $25,000 scholarship.

A goaltender from Kamloops, Seafoot has built an impressive record in hockey, academics, and community service. He maintains an A average while mentoring younger players and supporting local minor hockey programs. At just 12 years old, he launched a school food drive that has since grown into a district-wide initiative, collecting more than 10,000 pounds of food over the past four years.

Seafoot was also recently accepted into Shad Canada, one of Canada's leading youth leadership and STEM programs, where he will attend this summer at St. Francis Xavier University. He hopes to study engineering at the University of Waterloo.

"It's incredibly rewarding to recognize Griffin on a stage as significant as the Memorial Cup," said Scott Lewis, General Manager, International Markets at Papa Johns Canada. "The Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship was created to celebrate young people who are making a difference in their communities, and we're proud to celebrate Griffin as this year's recipient."

“Griffin represents exactly what the Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship is all about,” said Ryan Hudecki, Vice-President of Partnerships for the CHL. “To recognize him during the Memorial Cup made the moment even more special, as the tournament brings together the best of junior hockey while also celebrating the positive impact the game can have in communities across the country.”

The Champions of Tomorrow Scholarship reflects the shared commitment of Papa Johns Canada and the CHL to celebrate young Canadians whose leadership extends beyond the game and into their schools, communities, and everyday lives.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.papajohns.ca or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

About the CHL

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is the world’s largest development hockey league with 52 Canadian and nine American teams participating in the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League (NHL) and U SPORTS than any other league. During the 2025-26 season, of the more than 1,033 players who played a game in the NHL, over 475 came through the CHL. At the 2025 NHL Draft, 90 CHL players were selected, including 21 in the first round. For more information regarding the CHL, please visit chl.ca.



Media – Papa Johns:

Michelle Philippe

Communications Manager, Brand PR & Campaigns

Papa John’s International

michelle_philippe@papajohns.com

Media – CHL:

Christopher Séguin

Media Relations Manager

Canadian Hockey League

cseguin@chl.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12341d0d-64f3-47ad-8c7a-37f3fcb07fc4