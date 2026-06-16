Brixton Metals Drills 906 g/t Silver over 4.3 m, including 1,329 g/t Silver over 1.8 m, all within 23.7 m of 206.6 g/t Silver at its Langis Project And 4.95 m of 493 g/t silver, including 1,798 g/t silver over 1.0 m

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration at the wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the historic silver mining camp of Cobalt, Ontario, Canada. The 2026 drill campaign marks a significant milestone, targeting both infill and expansion of established high-grade silver zones. To date, a total of 18,678.05 meters across 90 drill holes has been completed in 2026.

Highlights

Hole LM-26-342 intersected 23.70 m of 206.6 g/t silver from 109.80 m depth in the Shaft 6 South (S6-S) area Including 4.30 m of 905.6 g/t silver Including 1.80 m of 1,329 g/t silver





Hole LM-26-355 intersected 4.95 m of 492.8 g/t silver from 146.10 m depth in the Shaft 6 Southeast (S6-SE) area

Including 2.00 m of 977.2 g/t silver Including 1.00 m of 1,798 g/t silver





Hole LM-26-348 returned 2.00 m of 624.0 g/t silver from 147.70 m depth in the Shaft 6 Southeast (S6-SE) area



Chairman, CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated, “We are delighted to report additional high-grade silver drill results from the Langis 2026 drill program. Furthermore, it is also promising to observe disseminated silver mineralization, as it’s generally associated with large-scale, bulk-tonnage potential. The second drill is now operational to meet our goal of 60,000 meters of drilling at Langis this year as we advance toward a maiden resource estimate. We were told by locals in the area that Brixton’s program is the largest drill campaign of any company in the camp.”

Figure 1. Photographs of hole LM-26-342 at 118.50 m showing disseminated native silver.









Figure 2. Photographs of hole LM-26-355 at 148.50 m showing disseminated native silver and in millimeter-wide veinlets.









Discussion

Brixton’s exploration around the historic Shaft 6 area at Langis has outlined at least two zones of silver mineralization: Shaft 6 South (S6‑S) and Shaft 6 Southeast (S6‑SE). The results in this news release relate to both the S6‑S and S6‑SE zones (Table 1).

In the S6-S zone, drilling continues to return high-grade intercepts, headlined by hole LM‑26‑342, which intersected 1.80 m of 1,329 g/t silver within 23.70 m of 206.6 g/t silver. These results build on the ultra-high-grade silver mineralization previously reported in this year’s program (refer to the News Release, March 25, 2026 ).

Similarly, the latest results from hole LM-26-355 extend the high-grade silver mineralization previously reported in the S6-SE area to the north (refer to News Release, May 11, 2026 ). Hole LM-26-355 returned 4.95 m grading 492.8 g/t silver, including 1.00 m of 1,798 g/t silver. Unlike portions of S6-S that are impacted by historic mine workings, S6-SE has limited mine workings and no known historic stopes.

Mineralization in the Cobalt Camp and within the Langis property has mostly been observed in veins. However, as shown in Figures 1 and 2, the results presented in this news release also indicate disseminated silver mineralization in the S6-S and S6-SE areas. The combination of high- and ultra-high-grade silver veins with disseminated silver is encouraging for the exploration program, as it extends mineralization beyond the veins. In both the S6-S and S6-SE areas, silver mineralization is primarily hosted along the unconformity between the Keewatin Basalts and the Huronian Sediments. However, in the S6-SE area, mineralization is also observed within the Keewatin Basalts and the Nipissing Diabase (Figure 5). Follow-up drilling will focus on stepping out along strike to test continuity of the high-grade silver intervals and refine structural controls.

Figure 3. Location map of drill holes within the Langis Project.





Figure 4. Detailed map of drill holes in this news release of the Shaft 6 area, historic stopes projected to surface and A to A’ cross-section trace.





Table 1. Selected assay intervals from Langis Shaft 6 drill holes included in this news release.



Hole ID From

meter

To

meter

Interval

meter

Silver

g/t

LM-26-342 109.80 133.50 23.70 206.62 including 116.80 121.10 4.30 905.58 and including 117.80 119.60 1.80 1328.61 LM-26-343 No significant intercepts LM-26-345 No significant intercepts LM-26-346 No significant intercepts LM-26-347 135.80 154.30 18.50 45.50 including 143.80 144.80 1.00 200.00 and including 149.30 151.30 2.00 259.50 LM-26-348 147.70 149.70 2.00 624.00 LM-26-349 No significant intercepts LM-26-351 154.00 170.00 16.00 25.34 including 161.00 161.50 0.50 331.00 LM-26-351 219.45 224.00 4.55 29.37 including 220.45 220.95 0.50 84.60 LM-26-354 No significant intercepts LM-26-355 146.05 151.00 4.95 492.76 including 147.00 149.00 2.00 977.25 and including 147.50 148.50 1.00 1797.50

All assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling length, and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined. Reported intervals are length-weighted composites calculated at a 5 g/t Ag cut-off over contiguous samples, with limited internal dilution. A hole is reported as a significant intercept only where it contains a sub-interval exceeding 50 g/t Ag; otherwise, it is shown as “No significant intercepts.” Higher-grade “including” intervals reflect geological interpretation.

Figure 5. A to A’ Cross Section Looking Northwest showing drill holes results from S6-S and S6-SE. Cross-section trace in Figure 4.





This cross-section displays only segments of drill holes located 20 m away from the section. Lithological contacts are interpretive. Historic drillhole assays are projected to a maximum of 20 m from the section.

Figure 6. Drill results from the Langis Shaft 6 area, highlights from the 2026 campaign to date.





Table 2. Drill hole collar information for reported holes.

Hole ID Pad ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m)

Azimuth Dip Depth

(m)

Area LM-26-342 PAD 15 607365 5270726 213.9 90 -47 201.0 S6-S LM-26-343 PAD 15 607365 5270726 213.9 90 -43 131.0 S6-S LM-26-345 PAD 15 607365 5270726 213.9 90 -50 210.0 S6-S LM-26-346 PAD 15 607365 5270726 213.9 86 -46 210.0 S6-S LM-26-347 PAD 12 607480 5270820 218.1 80 -65 255.0 S6-SE LM-26-348 PAD 12 607480 5270820 218.1 90 -65 255.0 S6-SE LM-26-349 PAD 12 607480 5270820 218.1 95 -65 249.0 S6-SE LM-26-351 PAD 12 607480 5270820 218.1 98 -45 264.0 S6-SE LM-26-354 PAD 11 607460 5270850 218.2 90 -50 264.0 S6-SE LM-26-355 PAD 11 607460 5270850 218.2 90 -60 237.0 S6-SE

About the Langis Project

An exploration target for the project has been identified in the range of 1.0 million to 2.0 million tonnes grading 400 g/t to 800 g/t silver. Note: the potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual. Insufficient exploration has been completed to define a mineral resource and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The wholly owned Langis Silver Project located approximately 500 kilometres north of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, includes a former producing mine and excellent infrastructure, including all-season road access, power, rail connections, and a refiner. Silver mineralization is found as native silver and within steeply to moderately dipping veins, veinlets, disseminations, rosettes, and fracture infill, often associated with minerals such as calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite, and silver. Mineralization is hosted across three principal rock types: Archean Keewatin volcanic and metasedimentary rocks, Proterozoic Coleman Member sedimentary rocks of the Huronian Supergroup, and Proterozoic Nipissing diabase. The geological ore deposit model for this area is a continental-rift extensional depositional environment. Intermittently from 1908 to 1989, the Langis Mine produced 10.4 million ounces of silver at a head grade of 777.5 g/t silver (25 opt). Reported silver recoveries at Langis were 88% to 98%. Over 10 km of underground workings were developed by previous operators; however, shafts and openings have been capped and sealed. Historically, silver mines in the Cobalt Camp have collectively produced over 445 million ounces of silver.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling were developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.5 m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 0.50 m to 1.00 m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp), and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of up to 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied, and sent directly to the ALS Minerals preparation facility in Sudbury, Ontario. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Ag, Pb, Cu, and Zn, as well as 48 additional elements, were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Overlimits for silver were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish, and/or fire assay and gravimetric finish on concentrates. The certified reference materials were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia, and the standards inserted varied with the type and abundance of mineralization observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols is available on the Company’s website.

Qualified Person (QP)

Mr. Martin Ethier, P.Geo., is a consultant for the Company who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Ethier has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-silver-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-silver Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis and HudBay silver Projects in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC, which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

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