[Latest] Global Metalworking Lubricants Market Size/Share Worth USD 21.47 Billion by 2035 at a 5.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Metalworking Fluids Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Cutting Fluids, Straight Cutting Oils, Water-Miscible Cutting Fluids, Grinding Fluids, Specialty Cutting Oils, Forming Fluids, Stamping & Drawing Oils, Forging Fluids, Rolling Oils, Wire Drawing Fluids, Quenching Fluids, Water-Based Quenchants, Polymer Quenchants, Oil Quenchants, Rust Preventives & Cleaners, Solvent-Based Rust Preventives, Water-Based Rust Preventives, Alkaline Cleaners, Other Product Types), By Formulation (Neat Oils, Soluble Oils, Semi-Synthetic Fluids, Synthetic Fluids, Other Formulations), By Application (Turning & Milling, Drilling & Grinding, Metal Forming & Stamping, Honing & Lapping, Heat Treatment, Other Applications), By End Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, General Manufacturing & Engineering, Medical Devices, Energy & Power Generation, Other End Use Industries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Metalworking Fluids Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 11.84 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 12.63 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 21.47 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Metalworking Fluids Market Revenue and Trends

Metalworking Fluids include cutting fluids, grinding fluids, forming oils, drawing oils, rolling oils, and protective fluids that are used in machining, stamping, forging, drawing, and other metal-forming processes to lower friction, get rid of heat, make the surface smoother, make tools last longer, and stop rust. The global market for metalworking fluids is steadily growing. This is because the automotive, aerospace, machinery, and metal fabrication industries are all growing, there is a growing need for high-precision parts, more people are using advanced CNC machining, and there are new high-performance, bio-based, and low-VOC metalworking fluids being developed around the world.

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What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the metalworking fluids market?

The growth in global manufacturing activity, advancements towards lightweight automotive and aircraft manufacturing, and the growing demand for improved surface finishing in precision machined parts have driven the demand for efficient lubrication solutions that promote production efficiency, increased tool life, and part performance. According to industry analysts, the growing demand for complex machining using CNC machining has seen specialized lubricating fluids being employed continually by firms in the sector. Manufacturers have responded to the demands of the day through innovations geared towards the production of advanced fluids that reduce production downtime and waste while ensuring compliance with workplace and environmental regulations.

Some of the developments have seen the creation of semi and fully synthetic metalworking fluids, bio-ester and fully bio-based metalworking fluids, MQLs, and smart Fluids, which not only offer improved functionality but also increased longevity and safety for workers involved in their application processes. Other trends driving the industry include better fluid composition to protect against corrosion and contamination, changes in regulations for handling and disposing of hazardous substances, and government support for technology investments in manufacturing.

(A free sample of the Metalworking Fluids report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Metalworking Fluids report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Cutting fluids accounted for the largest share of the metalworking Fluids market in 2025 due to their wide use in turning, milling, drilling, and grinding applications in automotive, aerospace, and general engineering industries. Such types of Fluids are required to facilitate chip removal, tool protection, and heat dissipation in machining processes at high speeds. There has been considerable development in novel low-foaming and high-performance synthetic and semi-synthetic products with improved surface finish capabilities and reduced environmental impact (considered by machine shops and manufacturers to be crucial in terms of productivity enhancement and increased tool life).

By Distribution Channel

The manufacturer’s direct sales channel dominates the market and accounts for the largest market share. It is the principal means of procuring bulk quantities, customized product offerings, technical advice, and fluid management services. Manufacturer direct sales provide application engineering, fluid monitoring services, and troubleshooting to automotive parts suppliers, aerospace companies, and high-volume precision-critical metal fabrication facilities. Therefore, they serve as the preferred distribution channel for industrial users of performance-based industrial fluids.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Metalworking Fluids market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Metalworking Fluids market forward?

What are the Metalworking Fluids Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Metalworking Fluids Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Metalworking Fluids market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

Asia Pacific has become the largest consumer market for metalworking fluids, with numerous plants in the region, rapid development of the automotive, machinery, and electronics industries in China and India, a rising level of metal fabrication processes, and increased usage of CNC machines. In the Asia Pacific, there is a significant amount of large-scale industrial production, competitive prices, and capacity increases, which ensure high consumption of metalworking fluids.

Moreover, in North America, there has been fast growth of the market of metalworking Fluids due to the sophisticated aerospace and automotive industries, high-precision manufacturing, strict environmental regulations, and an increase in demand for eco-friendly fluids, which have excellent characteristics. For example, the U.S. enjoys a leading position in technology, huge investments in quality products, and Industry 4.0 machining due to regulatory standards and innovative manufacturing.

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Browse the full “Metalworking Fluids Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Cutting Fluids, Straight Cutting Oils, Water-Miscible Cutting Fluids, Grinding Fluids, Specialty Cutting Oils, Forming Fluids, Stamping & Drawing Oils, Forging Fluids, Rolling Oils, Wire Drawing Fluids, Quenching Fluids, Water-Based Quenchants, Polymer Quenchants, Oil Quenchants, Rust Preventives & Cleaners, Solvent-Based Rust Preventives, Water-Based Rust Preventives, Alkaline Cleaners, Other Product Types), By Formulation (Neat Oils, Soluble Oils, Semi-Synthetic Fluids, Synthetic Fluids, Other Formulations), By Application (Turning & Milling, Drilling & Grinding, Metal Forming & Stamping, Honing & Lapping, Heat Treatment, Other Applications), By End Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, General Manufacturing & Engineering, Medical Devices, Energy & Power Generation, Other End Use Industries), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/metalworking-lubricants-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 12.63 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 21.47 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 11.84 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product Type, Formulation, Application, End Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In August 2025: Quaker Houghton introduced a new line of bio-based and low-VOC metalworking fluids that last longer in the sump and work better for machining. These fluids were made to meet the growing needs for sustainability and regulations in the automotive and aerospace industries.

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List of the prominent players in the Metalworking Fluids Market:

Quaker Houghton Corporation

Fuchs Petrolub SE

Blaser Swisslube AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Castrol Limited (BP)

TotalEnergies SE

Chemours Company

Buhmwoo Group

Yushiro Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Cimcool Industrial Products LLC

Others

The Metalworking Fluids Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Cutting Fluids Straight Cutting Oils Water-Miscible Cutting Fluids Grinding Fluids Specialty Cutting Oils

Forming Fluids Stamping & Drawing Oils Forging Fluids Rolling Oils Wire Drawing Fluids

Quenching Fluids Water-Based Quenchants Polymer Quenchants Oil Quenchants

Rust Preventives & Cleaners Solvent-Based Rust Preventives Water-Based Rust Preventives Alkaline Cleaners

Other Product Types

By Formulation

Neat Oils

Soluble Oils

Semi-Synthetic Fluids

Synthetic Fluids

Other Formulations

By Application

Turning & Milling

Drilling & Grinding

Metal Forming & Stamping

Honing & Lapping

Heat Treatment

Other Applications

By End Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

General Manufacturing & Engineering

Medical Devices

Energy & Power Generation

Other End Use Industries

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Metalworking Fluids Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/metalworking-lubricants-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Metalworking Fluids Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Metalworking Fluids Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Metalworking Fluids Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Metalworking Fluids Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Metalworking Fluids Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Metalworking Fluids Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Metalworking Fluids Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Metalworking Fluids market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Metalworking Fluids industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Metalworking Fluids Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Metalworking Fluids Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Metalworking Fluids Market Report

The Metalworking Fluids Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation that includes economic and non-economic factors.

Metalworking Fluids The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Metalworking Fluids Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Metalworking Fluids Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Metalworking Fluids market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Metalworking Fluids market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Metalworking Fluids market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Metalworking Fluids market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Metalworking Fluids market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Metalworking Fluids industry.

Managers in the Metalworking Fluids sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Metalworking Fluids market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Metalworking Fluids products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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